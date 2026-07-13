Editor's Review Governor Wavinya Ndeti reinstated the County Minister, whom she had sacked hours before she was to face an impeachment motion.

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti has confirmed that she has reinstated County Executive Committee Member for Finance Catherine Mutanu, days after firing her.





In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, Wavinya explained that she was honouring a directive from the High Court suspending the implementation of her decision to dismiss Mutanu.





The Governor had dismissed the CECM hours before she was scheduled to appear before the Machakos County asembly to face an impeachment motion against her.





"As a law-abiding citizen, I respect the rule of law and will fully comply with the court order as the matter proceeds through the judicial process.





"I have therefore directed Hon. Catherine Mutanu to resume her duties as CECM for Finance with immediate effect, pending the hearing and determination of the case. I wish HonCatherine Mutanu all the best as she discharges her duties," the statement read in part.





File image of Catherine Mutanu







Mutanu had filed a petition at the Machakos High Court against the Governor and Machakos County Government challenging her removal from office.





Jutice Josephine Mongare ordered for the respondents to file a response to the petition within seven days and issued conservatory orders against the implementation of the CECM's dismissal.





"It is hereby ordered that in the interim, and pending the hearing and determination of this Application interpartes, this Honourable Court hereby does issue a conservatory order staying and/or suspending the implementation of the decision of the 1st Respondent contained in the letter sated July 6, 2026, vide which the 1t Responded purported to dismiss the Petitioner/ Apllicant from her position as CECM for Finance, Economic Planning and Revenue Management," the ruling read in part.





The matter will be mentioned for directions at the Machakos High Court on Thursday, July 23, 2026.





Justice Mongare warned that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the court would result in penal consequences to the Governor and any other persons disobeying or not observing the same.





According to Mua Ward MCA Francis Mwaniki Ngunga, Mutanu had been expected to appear before the relevant committee on Monday, July 6, to respond to allegations contained in an impeachment motion tabled by Mbiuni MCA Peter Kilonzo.





The hearing had been scheduled after Mutanu appeared before the committee on Friday, July 3, when she requested more time to prepare her response to the accusations.





However, before the hearing could proceed, Governor Wavinya Ndeti relieved Mutanu of her duties through a letter on Monday, July 6.





Following the governor's action, County Secretary and Head of Public Service Muya Ndambuki notified the Speaker of the Machakos County Assembly about the decision.





Ngunga explained that the committee would no longer proceed with the impeachment hearing because the prayers sought in the motion had effectively been overtaken by the governor's decision to dismiss Mutanu.