Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned the public against engaging with a fake TikTok account posing as the agency.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned the public against engaging with a fake TikTok account posing as the agency.

In an update on Monday, July 13, NTSA said the TikTok account operating under the username @ntsa.agent is impersonating the authority and should not be trusted.

NTSA clarified that it does not operate any official TikTok account, warning members of the public against interacting with the impersonator or sharing any personal information through the platform.

"Do not engage @ntsa.agent on TikTok. Don’t be conned. Report and block it immediately," the authority said.

File image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa

The warning comes amid a rise in cases of scammers creating fake websites and social media accounts that mimic government agencies.

On Wednesday, July 8, Kenya Railways issued a public notice warning Kenyans against a fake website purporting to sell SGR tickets on behalf of the corporation.

Kenya Railways stated that the website and other social media platforms were established to defraud Kenyans of their hard-earned money.

It told members of the public that all bookings for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service should be done through its official channels, including the Kenya Railways website.

"These fraudulent platforms are designed to deceive customers into making payments through unauthorised channels, resulting in financial loss and possible compromise of personal information.

"Members of the public are advised that bookings for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service should only be made through the following official channels, including online by visiting www.metickets.krc.co.ke," the statement read in part.

Kenya Railways added that passengers planning to travel on the Madaraka Express Passenger Service train can also book their tickets using the USSD code and at train stations countrywide.

"The Corporation will not be held liable for any issues arising from bookings or calls made outside the official channels listed above," the statement added.