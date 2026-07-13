Editor's Review Murkomen added that all politicians found culpable of planning violence will be arrested.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the National Police Service (NPS) amid claims that the police have done nothing to address the issue of goons following the attacks in Kisumu and Nyahururu.

Speaking on Monday, July 13, Murkomen claimed that the police went after, arrested, and arraigned in court all the goons involved in the two incidents.

He claimed that it was now up to the courts to punish those who orchestrated and took part in the attacks, as a warning to the rest.

"More than 20 people have been arrested in connection with both incidents and have been arraigned in court. You cannot claim that the police of the Ministry have done nothing; let the courts do their part and jail them for even 20 years as a lesson to others planning to cause havoc," the CS added.

Murkomen denied claims that the Interior Ministry had been overwhelmed and could not address the prevalence of goons in the country.

A file photo of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

He reiterated plans to conduct a nationwide crackdown on goons in an operation led by Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

"We have a plan with IG Kanja, and in the next few weeks, we will have an intensified operation to deal with goons in political meetings and gangs for hire. We will also increase police deployment in political rallies," the CS stated.

The Interior Boss also promised that politicians found culpable in the goons' menace would also be arrested and charged in court once the police have gathered sufficient evidence.

He blamed the chaos witnessed in Nyahururu on reckless political remarks by a leader from the region, whom he claimed had issued threats, warning other leaders against campaigning there.

Murkomen urged the police to investigate the politician and how his remarks could have possibly incited people to create violence.

He assured the people of Ol Kalou that the upcoming by-election would be free and fair. The CS promised heightened security in the region, including deploying more police officers, even if it meant having 100 officers per police station.

Earlier, the NPS confirmed that several arrests were made in connection with the Kisumu and Nyahururu incidents. However, the police denied that Governor Irungu Kang'ata's driver was shot amid the chaos.

“In Nyahururu Town, a group of individuals attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, causing minor injuries to several members of the public, including one Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and was treated and discharged.

"Contrary to some allegations, there was no shooting incident. Police responded promptly and arrested six suspects, who have been placed in custody pending arraignment,” the statement added.