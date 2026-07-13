Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties on Tuesday, July 14.

In a notice on Monday, July 13, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

According to the notice, the planned outages will affect Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Bungoma, Nyeri, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

In Trans Nzoia County, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Aturukan, Kibomet and Kapcheplanget.

The interruption will affect Aturukan Hotel, Mt. Elgon Dairies, Sinendet Centre, Kibomet Primary School, Bishop Yego, Sirwo Resort, Mwaita Primary School, Tuigoin Centre, Kiptenden, Kuriot, Parkera, Murgoiyo and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, the outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Shajanand Quarry area.

Affected locations include Shajanand Quarry, Ujenzi Quarry, Obambo, Ober Kamoth Health Centre, Galore, Paga Beach, Kabibi, Ogal Beach, Ahuodho Beach, Rare Beach and neighbouring customers.

Bungoma County will experience power interruptions between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the Sikata and Bungoma Children's Hospital area.

The blackout will affect Sikata Market, Sikata Shell Petrol Station, Bungoma Children's Hospital, Sikata Estate and adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Nyeri County, two separate areas will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first outage will cover Bellevue and Gatarakwa, affecting Bellevue Market, Bellevue Village, Gatarakwa Girls' High School, Gatarakwa Market, Githura Market, Mugaka and nearby customers.

The second Nyeri outage will affect Witima and Kagumo, including Witima Market, Kagumo Market, Ichamama Coffee Factory, Gaikundo Coffee Factory, Gatugi Market, Ichambugi Market, and Ngechu Centre.

Giathenge, Kiruga Coffee Factory, Kiamuya Secondary School, Gitandara TBC, Irindi Dispensary, Mutitu, Gikira Hydro Power, Mbari ya Ndiga and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Embu County, electricity will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Muthatari, Mugoya, Prisons and Kamiu.

Areas affected include Nthokis, Privamnuts, River Petrol Station, Embu Prisons, Uprising Garage, Joykim Hospital, Tenri Hospital, NCPB, NTSA, Mugoya Police, Karurina Market, Ithangawe Village, Njakairi Village and neighbouring customers.

Tharaka Nithi County will experience a planned outage from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Igamatundu area.

Customers affected include Igamatundu Primary School and Dispensary, Gicheru Village, Kamwimbi Secondary School, Yogari Primary School, Kathuriri Village and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Buga Village and Neptune.

The outage will affect Buga Village, Mandago, Mwisho wa Lami, Almanara, Neptune, Lantana Galu, Sonrisa, Chale Island and surrounding customers.

Kilifi County will experience electricity interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Sunsand and Kikambala area.

Affected locations include Sun n Sand, Fairdeal Park, Umbrella Steel, Swati Investment, Carrebean, Mega Apparel, Safe Pack, Revital, JPL, Komax, Ahadi Beach Villas, North Coast Beach Hotel and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the planned maintenance will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Jiwe la Kuvuka and Timbwani.

The outage will affect Jet Bar, Casuarina, Jiwe la Kuvuka, Kwetu Beach, Timbwani Catholic, Maji Safi, Mbuyuni, Mwaluda, Mwahima Secondary School, Millennium 2, Sharks, Dudus, Kwa Doro, Swabrina, Celtel, Brazil, Pungu Villa, Nuru and neighbouring customers.