Editor's Review KMTC has issued a final reminder to applicants admitted for the March 2026 intake, urging those who were unable to report to defer their admission before the deadline expires.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a final reminder to applicants admitted for the March 2026 intake, urging those who were unable to report to defer their admission before the deadline expires.

In a notice, the college said Monday, July 13, marks the last day for eligible students to request a deferment to the September 2026 intake.

KMTC warned that failure to do so could result in the loss of their admission opportunity.

The deferment option is available to students who received admission letters for the March 2026 intake but were unable to join the college for various reasons.

KMTC has advised affected applicants to submit their deferment requests through the KMTC Admissions Portal before the close of the day.

The institution also encouraged applicants not to wait until the final hours to complete the process in order to avoid possible delays or technical challenges.

"Don’t wait until the last minute. Take action now," the notice read in part.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

This comes days after the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has cautioned the public against a fake notice circulating on social media claiming to announce the opening date for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) first-time and subsequent loan applications for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The fraudulent notice, dated June 28, falsely states that KMTC students would be able to apply for HELB loans starting July 15.

It also includes contact details that HELB says are not associated with the agency.

In response, HELB dismissed the document as fake, urging students and members of the public not to rely on the information it contains.

"The KMTC loan application notice circulating online is FAKE and was not issued by HELB. Always verify all communication through HELB’s official channels only," the board said.

HELB further warned that one of the phone numbers listed in the fake notice does not belong to the board and should not be used for enquiries.

"Please note: 0711 052 400 does NOT belong to HELB. Do not use this number for any HELB enquiries or services. Stay vigilant. Verify before you trust," the board added.