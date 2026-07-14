Editor's Review The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the results for the March 2026 Business and Technical examinations.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the results for the March 2026 Business and Technical examinations.

In a notice on Monday, July 13, KNEC announced that the March 2026 Business and Technical examination results are now ready for collection by Heads of Institutions.

The council stated that institutions should collect the results from New Mitihani House at the South C Offices during weekdays and ensure that any outstanding examination fee arrears have been cleared before collection.

"Results are ready for collection at New Mitihani House, South C Offices on weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Please ensure all examination fee arrears are cleared prior to collection," the notice read.

KNEC further directed that any institution seeking clarification on examination results must submit queries online through the designated portal within 30 days.

It noted that any queries submitted after August 9, 2026, will attract a fee of Ksh5,000.

"Result queries must be submitted online by Heads of Institutions within 30 days. Queries received after 9th August 2026 will attract a fee of Ksh5,000," the notice added.

KNEC also informed institutions that all result queries must be lodged through its online Query Management Information System (QMIS) portal at https://qmis.knec.ac.ke/externalLogin.

This comes days after KNEC announced the registration schedule for the 2026/2027 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, the council said registration for the November 2026 Business and Technical examinations are set to commence on July 6, 2026.

According to the notice, registration for all examinations will be conducted online through KNEC’s examination portals.

For the November 2026 examination series, the registration period for institutional candidates, including those undertaking Business Single and Group subjects, will run from July 6, 2026, to September 11, 2026.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere

Candidates and institutions will be required to submit Course Work Assessment (CWA) and Project Marks by October 23, 2026.

Collection of advance instructions for practical examinations has been scheduled for October 12, 2026, while planning for hospitality practical papers will take place on November 11, 2026.

The practical and theory examinations will then be administered from November 16 to December 4, 2026.

KNEC has also outlined key examination processing milestones for the November 2026 series.

Milestone One keying will be conducted between September 7 and September 18, 2026, followed by Milestone Two from September 21 to October 2, 2026.

Milestone Three keying will take place from October 5 to October 23, 2026.

For the March 2027 examination series, registration will be open from November 2, 2026, to January 8, 2027.

The deadline for submission of Course Work Assessment and Project Marks has been set for February 26, 2027.

Candidates and institutions will collect advance instructions for practical examinations on February 15, 2027, while planning for hospitality practical papers will be conducted on March 10, 2027.

The practical and theory examinations are scheduled to run from March 15 to April 2, 2027.

The council further stated that Milestone One keying for the March 2027 series will be undertaken between January 11 and January 22, 2027.

Milestone Two will follow from January 25 to February 12, 2027, while Milestone Three will be conducted between February 15 and February 26, 2027.

For the July 2027 examination series, registration will take place from March 1, 2027, to May 7, 2027.

The deadline for submission of Course Work Assessment and Project Marks has been set for June 25, 2027.

Collection of advance instructions for practical examinations will be done on June 14, 2027, while planning for hospitality practical papers is scheduled for July 14, 2027.

Practical and theory examinations for the series will run from July 19 to August 6, 2027.

KNEC indicated that Milestone One keying for the July 2027 series will take place from May 10 to May 14, 2027.

Milestone Two will run from May 17 to June 11, 2027, while Milestone Three will be conducted between June 7 and June 18, 2027.

In its notice, the examinations council emphasized that there will be no provision for late registration.

KNEC urged institutions and candidates to adhere strictly to the registration timelines and other deadlines provided to ensure smooth administration of the examinations.