Editor's Review The government has announced the recruitment of the inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), inviting qualified candidates to apply for the position.

The government has announced the recruitment of the inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), inviting qualified candidates to apply for the position.

According to the recruitment notice shared on Monday, July 13, NIF is designed to mobilise long-term domestic and international capital into commercially viable infrastructure and strategic development projects.

The board of directors said the successful candidate will be responsible for building a high-performing organisation capable of mobilising capital, originating and executing investments, developing strategic assets and enterprises, and creating sustainable value while recycling capital into future investments.

Reporting to the board, the CEO will provide strategic, commercial and operational leadership, oversee the establishment of the institution, and implement the strategy approved by the Board in line with the Fund’s statutory mandate.

Among the key responsibilities are leading the establishment and growth of the National Infrastructure Fund, developing and implementing its strategic and business plans, mobilising domestic and international capital, overseeing infrastructure investments, strengthening governance and risk management, and driving commercial development and long-term value creation across the Fund’s portfolio.

Applicants must possess at least a bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Engineering, Law or another relevant discipline from a recognised university.

A master’s degree and professional qualifications such as CFA, CPA, CA or equivalent will be an added advantage.

Candidates are also required to have at least 10 years of relevant experience in investment management, private equity, infrastructure, project finance, investment banking, development finance or related fields, including at least five years serving in a senior executive leadership position such as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director or Chief Investment Officer.

File image of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

The board said applicants should demonstrate proven expertise in raising investment capital, executing large-scale infrastructure investments, portfolio management, governance, stakeholder engagement and institution-building.

The successful candidate will be appointed by the Board of Directors in accordance with the National Infrastructure Fund Act and will serve on a fixed-term renewable contract, subject to satisfactory performance.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present several clearance documents during interviews, including a valid national identity card, Kenya Revenue Authority tax compliance certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clearance, Directorate of Criminal Investigations certificate of good conduct, Higher Education Loans Board clearance where applicable, and a Credit Reference Bureau clearance certificate.

Applications must be submitted in plain sealed envelopes addressed to The Secretariat; National Infrastructure Fund; Treasury Building, Harambee Avenue; P.O. Box 30007-00100, Nairobi.

Applicants may also submit a soft copy of their application via the email addresses provided in the recruitment notice.

The government has set 5.00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, as the deadline for submission of applications.

The board warned that canvassing in any form or failure to attach the required documents will lead to automatic disqualification.

This comes days after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi appointed six members to the NIF Board.

In a special gazette notice dated Wednesday, July 8, Mbadi said the six members will serve on the board for three years.

The six include James Mworia Mwirigi, Fahima Ali Ahmed Zein, Christopher Kibiu Maranga and Latoya Ouna.

Mbadi also appointed Lawrence Kibet and Mohammed Abdirahman Hassan to serve on the board.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 13 (1) of the National Infrastructure Fund Act, 2026, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints under sub-section (a); James Mworia Mwirigi, Fahima Ali Ahmed Zein, Christopher Kibiu Maranga, Latoya Ouna; under sub-section (b); Lawrence Kibet, Mohammed Abdirahman Hassan, to be Members of the National Infrastructure Fund Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 8th July, 2026," the notice read.