Editor's Review A suspect believed to have played a central role in the recent armed robbery at a restaurant in Spring Valley has been killed during a police operation in Joska.

A suspect believed to have played a central role in the recent armed robbery at a restaurant in Spring Valley has been killed during a police operation in Joska, Machakos County.

In a statement on Monday, July 12, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect died following a shootout after officers raided a house where he had allegedly gone into hiding.

"In a decisive operation, detectives have neutralised a key suspect linked to the brazen armed robbery at a popular restaurant in Spring Valley, Nairobi, and recovered a Beretta pistol following a fierce shootout in Joska, Machakos County," the statement read.

DCI said the deceased suspect is believed to have belonged to a wider criminal network responsible for a string of violent robberies committed across Nairobi and neighbouring counties.

"The suspect is also believed to have been part of a criminal network behind a series of violent robberies across Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties," the statement added.

According to the DCI, detectives from DCI Headquarters teamed up with officers from DCI Matungulu after receiving intelligence that the suspect had taken refuge at his girlfriend's house in Joska Town.

When the officers identified themselves and ordered those inside to open the door, the suspect allegedly fired at them through a kitchen window, prompting detectives to return fire in self-defence.

Police said they later secured the house and found the suspect inside after the exchange of gunfire.

"After securing the premises and gaining entry, the detectives discovered the suspect lying fatally wounded inside the house," the statement further read.

Detectives also recovered a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition, additional live rounds, spent cartridges and three mobile phones from the scene.

"A Beretta pistol, loaded with a magazine containing four rounds of 9mm ammunition, alongside live rounds and spent cartridges, were recovered at the scene. Also recovered were three mobile phones," the statement noted.

File image of items recovered from the suspect

The recovered firearm has been handed over to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to establish whether it was used in other violent crimes.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspect's alleged accomplices, who remain at large.

Elsewhere, eight suspects have been arrested following violent clashes between rival groups of youths in Kisumu's Milimani area that left two people dead and caused widespread destruction of property.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o described the clashes as unacceptable and said they had claimed the lives of two young men while leaving a trail of destruction.

"Yesterday, in the Milimani area, we witnessed a scene that has no place in our county: two organised groups of youth set against each other, resulting in the deaths of two young men. Property was destroyed, including a motor vehicle and no fewer than nine motorcycles and the peace of the neighbourhood was shattered," he wrote.

Nyong'o said the County Security Authority had met following the incident and confirmed that arrests had already been made, with the legal process now underway.

"As Co-Chair of the County Security Authority alongside County Commissioner Mohammed Ramadhan Mwabudzo, we met and provide this update: Eight suspects are already in custody and the judicial process is underway," he added

Nyong’o further revealed that security agencies had stepped up operations across Kisumu County, leading to the arrest of hundreds of suspects as investigations into various criminal activities continue.

"Since our last briefing to the media on security, two hundred suspects have been apprehended across Kisumu County and investigations into their involvement in criminal activities are ongoing. They will, in due course, be arraigned in court," he further said.

Nyong’o urged the young people to reject violence and instead embrace lawful means of earning a living, while assuring residents that the county government remains committed to maintaining peace and public safety.

"To our young people: the path of a hired thug leads nowhere, but the path of lawful work, of patience, of building something durable secures a future.

"Kisumu will remain a county where business thrives, where mothers walk to market without fear, and where public order is not a favour we request but a condition we enforce," he concluded.