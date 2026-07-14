Jul 14, 2026 at 07:47 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across 16 counties this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across 16 counties this week.

In a weather forecast on Monday, July 13, the weatherman announced that rainfall is expected in Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Nakuru, Busia, Siaya and Kisumu counties.

KMD also listed Homa Bay, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu and Nandi as counties that will also experience showers during the period.

The Met Department also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

“Intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected in parts of Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka Nithi counties,” the forecast read in part.

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are expected to be generally dry during the week.

At the same time, the Met Department predicted daytime average temperatures of more than 30°C in parts of Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu, West Pokot and Turkana counties.

In contrast, parts of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Baringo, Narok, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kajiado and Taita Taveta counties are expected to experience night-time minimum average temperatures of less than 10°C.

The forecast comes days after the weatherman forecast rainfall across 36 counties.

In a weather outlook for Tuesday, July 7, 20026 to Monday, July 13, 2026, the department predicted shifting weather patterns across several counties during the period.

According to the weatherman, rainfall was expected in Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii and Kisumu Counties.

Other counties that were predicted to experience rains were Migori, Narok, Nyamira, Siaya, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Garissa, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa and Tana River Counties.

The Met Department also warned of strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.86 m/s) in Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Turkana, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Tana River and Kitui Counties.