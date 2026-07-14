Editor's Review Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has issued a 10-day ultimatum to Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua to fold the Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai has issued a 10-day ultimatum to Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua to fold the Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 14, Mbai said that Mutua should resign from the Cabinet if he fails to dissolve the party.

“We cannot continue having a small party in our midst when the President has repeatedly asked you to fold it.

“My elder brother, Dr. Alfred Mutua, you have only 10 days to dissolve Maendeleo Chap Chap or resign from the Cabinet,” said Mbai.

The UDA MP warned Mutua that if he fails to adhere to the ultimatum, he will ask President William Ruto to dismiss him from the Cabinet.

File image of Labour CS Alfred Mutua.

“If you fail to do so, we shall ask the President to dismiss you and appoint another son from our region in your place,” Mbai added.

He argued that Maendeleo Chap Chap is making it difficult for UDA while battling Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party in the Ukambani region.

"Maendeleo Chap Chap is giving us a hard time as we battle Wiper in Ukambani. You know a bee is small, but it can still sting and trouble you. Maendeleo Chap Chap may be small, but it is giving us a tough time,” the Kitui East lawmaker added.

On May 14, Maendeleo Chap Chap announced it will not dissolve and merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement, CS Mutua said the decision was reached during the party’s National Governing Council meeting.

Mutua noted that the party believes in Article 38 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to form, belong to, and participate in political parties and democratic processes.

“While the party is aware that some political parties within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have chosen to dissolve and merge into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Maendeleo Chap Chap has made a deliberate and democratic decision to remain a fully independent political party within the Coalition,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, the Labour CS said the party supports President Ruto’s development agenda and will back his re-election in the 2027 General Election.

“Maendeleo Chap Chap Party fully supports the development agenda, vision, and leadership of H.E. President Dr. William Ruto, and it shall support his re-election for a deserved second term in office,” said Mutua.