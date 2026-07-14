Editor's Review CITAM Schools Ngong has broken its silence following the death of a Grade 9 student after a tragic incident at the school.

CITAM Schools Ngong has broken its silence following the death of a Grade 9 student after a tragic incident at the school.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, the school said the tragedy involved a Grade 9 student who fell from the rooftop.

Following the fall, the school responded immediately with the Head of School and members of staff securing urgent medical assistance.

"We experienced a serious incident involving a Grade 9 student who fell from the rooftop. The Head of School and our staff acted immediately to ensure she received urgent medical attention," the statement read.

According to the school, the student was taken to Karen Hospital after consultations with her parents but was sadly declared dead upon arrival.

"Upon consultation with her parents, the student was rushed to Karen Hospital. Regrettably, we must inform you that she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital," the statement added.

CITAM Schools Ngong described the student's death as a heartbreaking loss for the entire school community and conveyed its sympathies to those mourning her.

"This is a devastating loss for our school community, and our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the parents, family, friends and classmates of our beloved student," the statement further read.

File image of CITAM Schools students

The institution also confirmed that it formally reported the incident to Ngong Police Station and is working closely with investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"Following the incident, the school administration proceeded to Ngong Police Station to officially report the matter. We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)," the statement noted.

The school said it would provide emotional and spiritual support to parents, learners and members of staff affected by the tragedy

"As a school rooted in faith, we are turning to God for strength. We will be providing professional counseling and pastoral support to the affected parents, our learners and staff who may need assistance processing this tragic event," the statement added.

The administration further appealed to parents, learners and the wider public to avoid spreading unverified information, saying doing so would respect the bereaved family and protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations.

"We respectfully request all members of our school community to refrain from speculation or the circulation of unverified information, whether in person or on social media, out of respect for the bereaved family and to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigations," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) confirmed the death of a student who died at the Nairobi Campus.

In a statement on Friday, July 11, KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch confirmed that the deceased, Anne Odhiambo Adhiambo, was found dead within the institution.

Oluoch stated that the institution had filed a report with the National Police Service and other investigative agencies to establish the circumstances under which the student died.

KMTC CEO noted that the College Management is working closely with the relevant authorities as the investigations continue.

He extended his condolences and sympathy to the student fraternity, staff, and friends of the deceased student as they come to terms with her passing.

"The College stands with the family in grief and will continue to offer the necessary support during this painful period," the statement continued.

Preliminary reports indicate that Adhiambo passed away after she was involved in an altercation with fellow students over a missing pair of trousers.

An autopsy conducted on her body revealed that she died because she sustained multiple internal injuries.

The postmortem also indicated that she was bleeding from her nose and had marks on her tongue, suggesting she was assaulted.