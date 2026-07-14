Editor's Review Ethekon issued a raft of rules for the candidates contesting in the Ol Kalou by-election.

The Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Erastus Ethekon, issued a raft of rules for the candidates contesting in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Ethekon announced that each candidate will only be allowed one agent, who is accredited by IEBC, at each polling station.

"Each participating political party or candidate is entitled to appoint one agent at each polling station at each polling station and one chief agent at the tallying centre.

"Therefore, we shall not allow anybody to roam around our polling stations purporting to be agents. Our office gives accreditation badges, and anybody who does not have one should not be seen roaming around because our officials and the police will take action," he stated.

The IEBC Chair also warned aspirants and politicians against swarming polling centres with supporters who purport to be super agents, thereby causing disturbances at the voting centres.

A file photo of IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon

"We want to make it categorically clear that we will not allow anybody, whether it is a senior politician or a leader in this country who has not been cleared or accredited by IEBC, to come with their security or supporters to try and disturb the peace or overrun the police station," Ethekon directed.

Ethekon issued strict guidelines on the dress code during the by-elections; anybody who dons a badge, clothing, symbol or any other item signifying support for a political party or candidate. He added that anybody seen in party colours will be sent away from the polling stations.

IEBC disputed claims by unnamed politicians that the Ol Kalou voter register had been compromised and stated that it was investigating the politicans afterwhich it would take appropriate action.

The Commission revealed that ot was also probing a political leader for misinforming the area residents by telling them that they did not need to have their ID cards or passports to cast their vote.

Ethekon warned Ol Kalou voters against taking photos of marked ballot papers during the parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

“We wish to remind Kenyans and the voters of Ol Kalou: please do not take a picture of your ballot paper once you mark it. This is because the sanctity and secrecy of the vote require that you keep it secret.

“That is why we facilitate you to vote by way of secret ballot, so it will defeat the purpose if you again make that ballot public, and it is against section 7 of the Election Offences Act,” said Ethekon.

The IEBC Chairperson made it clear that anyone who takes pictures of the ballot will be prosecuted and will be fined up to Ksh1 million if found guilty.