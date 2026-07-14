Editor's Review "I have deployed four platoons of GSU officers, four platoons of Anti-stock theft unit officers and four water cannons."

The Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS), Douglas Kanja, has confirmed the deployment of more than 1,000 police officers in Ol Kalou ahead of the by-election.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 14, Kanja confirmed that the deployment included officers from various agencies within the NPS, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the General Service Unit (GSU), and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit.

He confirmed that regular police will be deployed at polling stations and explained their core mandate.

"Police officers have been adequately deployed to 114 polling stations in Ol Kalou as per the standard procedures. This means that we will have a minimum of two police officers per polling station."

"Their work will be to safeguard the voting materials, the voting exercise itself, while offering adequate security to ensure that the election officials perform their duties well and unhindered," Kanja stated.

A file photo of IG Douglas Kanja and DCI Amin Mohamed

Kanja added that apart from the officers in the polling station, there would be an additional 14 riot police on standby to address any disruptions in the election process.

He intimated that a team of special officers had also been deployed, including 4 platoons from both the GSU and the Anti-Stock Theft Police.

"I have deployed four platoons of General Service Unit officers, four platoons of Anti-stock theft unit officers and four water cannons.

"Sufficient deployment from the DCI, whose mandate shall focus on intelligence gathering, investigations, arrests or prosecution of any party or individuals involved in any electoral malpractice," Kanja added.

The Police Boss reaffirmed the NPS's commitment to ensuring that the Ol Kalou by-election takes place in a peaceful and secure environment.

He further cautioned the youths in the area against allowing themselves to be misused by anyone to disrupt the voting process in the Ol Kalou mini poll.

Earlier, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Erastus Ethekon declared that the Commission would work with security agencies to ensure a smooth election.

Ethekon warned voters and politicians against committing electoral offenses such as taking photos of marked ballots, wearing party colours and storming polling stations in the company of supporters.