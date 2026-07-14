Editor's Review KeNHA announced plans to remove the roundabout that claimed 21 lives in a horrific crash in 2025.

On Monday, July 14, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a traffic disruption on the stretch between Mamboleo Junction and Kiboswa along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

KeNHA disclosed that the section will be partially closed for 30 days to remove the Coptic Roundabout, whose poor design led to several road accidents that killed many Kenyans.

Director General Luka Kimeli confirmed through a public notice that the temporary traffic disruption will last between Monday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 18.

"KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of the Mamboleo - Kiboswa (A1) Road at Coptic Roundabout will be partially closed for a period of thirty (30) days, from 20th July, 2026 to 18th August, 2026.

"This is to facilitate the removal of the existing roundabout and the reconstruction and realignment of the road section," the notice read in part.

A file photo of the public notice issued by KeNHA.



Kimeli advised motorists using the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway to exercise caution and adhere to traffic signs during the 30 days.

He urged motorists to also cooperate with the police officers and traffic marshals on the site and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the traffic disruption.

"KENHA regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all road users," the notice continued.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of all road users and reducing road accidents along the stretch of road.

KeNHA's decision to remove the roundabout came almost a year after 21 people were killed in a road accident at the Coptic roundabout.

The deceased, 10 men, 10 women and an eight-month-old baby, lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in lost control after hitting the roundabout.

Area residents demanded the government do away with the roundabout, stating that it was poorly designed, unnecessary and caused a lot of accidents, especially for vehicles heading to Kisumu.

In 2024, a student from Chavakali Boys' High School died, and 32 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned at the Coptic Roundabout.