Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages that will affect parts of five counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages that will affect parts of five counties on Wednesday, July 15.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 14, the company said the planned interruptions will affect customers in Uasin Gishu, Migori, Nyeri, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties.

In Uasin Gishu County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Kabongo and Cheplaskei area.

The outage will affect Outspan, Ancila, Rehema, Small Town, Cheplaskei, Plateau Station, Kipchamo, Oxplus, Ngeria Junction and neighbouring customers.

A separate outage in the county will also run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Sirungai and Chepkemel area, affecting Sirungai, Singilet, Chepkemel, Upper Chepsaita, Kibionget and adjacent customers.

In Migori County, power will be interrupted between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the Masaba Market and Bohorera area.

Customers in Masaba Market, Masaba Primary School, Masaba Village, Bohorera and nearby areas will be affected.

In Nyeri County, the first scheduled outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Mt. Kenya Schools and Gamerock area.

Areas to be affected include Kirimara, Good Wood, Gamerock Police Station, CITAM Church and neighbouring customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

A second outage in Nyeri will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Ihwagi and Gatondo area.

The interruption will affect Ihwagi Market, Ihwagi Coffee Factory, Ihwagi Secondary School, Ihwagi Water Supply, Gathehu Secondary School, Gathehu TBC, Kamunyu-Ini, Giakaibei, Githima, and Kiragati.

Others are Gatondo Market, Gatondo Secondary School, Gatondo Primary School, Mutitu TBC, Kiawaiguru TBC, Muthuthi-Ini TBC, Thangathi TBC, Chehe TBC, Kiarage TBC, Kariki TBC, Gitema-Ini TBC, and Itundu Market.

Itundu Secondary School, Itundu Primary School, Gachugu-Ina TBC, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Meru County, customers in the Ntugi, Kiirua and Gitoro area will experience a power outage from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include ATC Tower-Kiborione, Meru Central Kiirua, Ntugi Secondary School, Muthengene Village, Afia Millers, Three Stairs, Rocky Area-Bellavista, Kwa Kamau, Wason Sawmills, Mboroga, Machaka Slums, and Kiirua Mission Hospital.

Other affected areas are Njeru Industries, Marinya, Ntugi Market, Kiirua Technical, Kiirua Market, Mitoone, Gatwe, Munithu Secondary School, Kambiti Primary School, Kambiti Market, Kienderu Market, and Kiruai Coffee Factory.

Kogoacheke, Kaaga, Elsa Hotel, Consolata Mission Hospital Gitoro, Kamabakia, KCB Makutano, Safaricom BTS Makutano, Amara, Nevada and neighbouring customers will also be affected.

In Tharaka Nithi County, electricity will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Itugururu Market area.

The outage will affect Itugururu Market, Itugururu Secondary School, Kanyoga Primary School, Gathoge Market, Kathagara Primary School, Kathagara Village, Kandega Primary School and adjacent customers.