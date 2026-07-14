Editor's Review Kenya Railways has warned members of the public against falling victim to fake Madaraka Express ticket booking schemes after six suspects were arrested over an alleged fraud operation.

Kenya Railways has warned members of the public against falling victim to fake Madaraka Express ticket booking schemes after six suspects were arrested over an alleged fraud operation.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 14, the corporation said the arrests followed investigations into fraudulent online booking platforms and individuals posing as Kenya Railways officials to swindle unsuspecting passengers.

"Kenya Railways wishes to inform the public that six suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged fake Madaraka Express ticket booking scheme targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

"The arrests followed investigations into fraudulent online booking platforms and individuals impersonating the Corporation to defraud members of the public," the statement read.

Kenya Railways said investigations into the ticket fraud network are still underway and affirmed that it will continue collaborating with relevant investigative agencies to identify and prosecute all those involved.

"Investigations are ongoing, and Kenya Railways will continue working with the relevant investigative agencies to pursue all persons involved and ensure they are brought to account," the statement added.

The corporation also appealed to members of the public to report any cases of fraud or suspicious activities linked to Madaraka Express ticket bookings.

"The Corporation urges members of the public to continue reporting cases of fraud or suspicious activities relating to Madaraka Express ticket bookings. Anyone who has been defrauded or has information that may assist the ongoing investigations is encouraged to report to Kenya Railways," the statement further read.

File image of the Madaraka Express Passenger Service train

Kenya Railways further advised passengers to remain vigilant and ensure they only purchase Madaraka Express tickets through its official booking channels, including its online platform, USSD service and designated passenger stations.

"Members of the public are further urged to remain vigilant and book Madaraka Express tickets only through the official Kenya Railways booking channels; online: metickets.krc.co.ke; USSD: dial *639#; physical booking: Madaraka Express Passenger Service stations," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, the Ministry of Interior has hailed the revival of the historic Ol Kalou Railway Station as a milestone in efforts to restore key transport infrastructure and boost economic growth.

In a statement, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the station resumed operations in June 2026, marking the return of railway services along the 78-kilometre Gilgil-Ol Kalou-Nyahururu Meter Gauge Railway branch line after nearly 46 years of inactivity.

Omollo explained that the line was initially developed to support the transport of agricultural produce before falling into neglect as road transport became more dominant and maintenance declined.

"Originally constructed by the colonial administration and commissioned in 1929 to transport agricultural produce, the line gradually fell into disuse due to changing economic priorities, inadequate maintenance and growing competition from road transport. By 1980, services had stopped entirely, leaving the corridor dormant for decades," he wrote.

Omollo said the restoration project was made possible through collaboration between Kenya Railways and the Kenya Defence Forces Engineering Brigade.

"The restoration of the railway was undertaken through a partnership between Kenya Railways and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Engineering Brigade," he added.

Omollo further noted that although rehabilitation works began in 2020, the final stages of financing, operationalisation and the relaunch were completed under President William Ruto's administration.

"While rehabilitation works commenced in August 2020, the financing, operationalisation and eventual relaunch of the line were concluded under the administration of President William Ruto, reaffirming the Government's commitment to revitalising strategic transport infrastructure and unlocking economic opportunities in agricultural regions," he further said.