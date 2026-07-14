Editor's Review Buruburu Police Commander Boniface Lomuk confirmed that Kang'ara was also charged with malicious property damage.

Viwandani Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Aaron Kang'ara has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a robbery with violence incident.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 14, Buruburu Police Commander Boniface Lomuk confirmed that Kang'ara was charged with robbery with violence and malicious property damage.

Lomuk confirmed that the MCA was arrested alongside two other suspects in connection with a suspected goons attack that happened in late June at the Donhom interchange.

"We are holding Viwandani MCA Aaron Kangara together with two other individuals who will all be arraigned tomorrow before the courts for the offence of robbery with violence," the Police Commander stated.

Lomuk disclosed that the three are being held at the Buruburu police station awaiting their arraignment at the Makadara Law Court.

A file photo of Viwandani MCA Aaron Kangara.



He revealed that the police have launched a manhunt for other suspects involved in the goon-related incident that left one person dead.

The death of the deceased sparked outrage among locals, who took to the streets to demand justice for the victim. They also set the MCA's office on fire.

Kangara's arrest came days after the Interior Cabinet Secretary declared that politicians who are found culpable of mobilising goons would face the full force of the law.

CS Murkomen also announced a nationwide crackdown on goons and gangs for hire. He stated that the operation would be led by the National Police Service Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

The issue of goons has become prevalent in the country, with the latest attacks happening in Nyahururu and Kisumu. Two fatalities were reported in the Kisumu incident.

NPS confirmed that more than 20 people were arrested and charged in court in connection with the Kisumu and Nyahururu incidents

The police maintained that the law enforcement had a zero-tolerance policy on goons and promised to deal firmly with the menace and being the perpetrators to book.