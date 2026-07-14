Editor's Review Four officials linked to the Nairobi County Government have been charged in connection with the collapse of the Mamliz Towers construction project in South C.

Four officials linked to the Nairobi County Government have been charged in connection with the collapse of the Mamliz Towers construction project in South C, Nairobi, which claimed the lives of two people.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 14, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) arraigned the four before the Milimani Chief Magistrate's Court, where they denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The DPP said the four accused persons were presented before the Milimani Chief Magistrate to answer two counts of manslaughter arising from the fatal building collapse.

"Abdishakur Muse Mohammed, Yussuf Mohammed Yussuf, Daniel Alphonse Odhiambo and Gideon Chege Gakundi, also known as Gideon Chege Mwangi, appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Caroline Mugo, where they were charged with two counts of manslaughter," the statement read.

According to the prosecution, the accused were responsible for the deaths of two victims after the Mamliz Towers building collapsed in South C, Lang'ata Sub-county, on January 2, 2026.

"Prosecution told court that on 2nd of January 2026, at South C in Lang'ata Sub-county, Nairobi County, the accused persons unlawfully caused the deaths of Ali Adan Galgalo Abdi and Hassan Huka following the collapse of the Mamliz Towers building," the statement added.

The DPP further accused two of the officials of preparing an unauthorized document relating to the development project.

"In addition to the manslaughter charges, the DPP charged Abdishakur Muse Mohammed and Yussuf Mohammed Yussuf with making a document without authority, contrary to Section 357(a) of the Penal Code," the statement further read.

The prosecution alleged that the two fraudulently created a notification approving an application for a change of user for the development despite lacking legal authority to do so.

"Prosecution alleges that on 23rd March 2023 at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya, the two accused, without lawful authority or excuse, fraudulently made a notification approving Application No. PLUPA-BPM-002115N, purporting to authorize a change of user for the development," the statement continued.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

According to the ODPP, they were also charged with uttering a false document after allegedly uploading the forged approval notification to the National Construction Authority's online project registration portal while presenting it as a genuine document issued by Nairobi City County Government.

"The two face a further charge of uttering a false document. The court heard that on 4th November 2023, at the National Construction Authority offices in Nairobi County, they knowingly and fraudulently uploaded the forged approval notification onto the National Construction Authority's online project registration portal, falsely presenting it as a genuine document issued by the Nairobi City County Government," the statement concluded.

All four accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges before the court.

Elsewhere, Kenya Railways has warned members of the public against falling victim to fake Madaraka Express ticket booking schemes after six suspects were arrested over an alleged fraud operation.

In a statement, the corporation said the arrests followed investigations into fraudulent online booking platforms and individuals posing as Kenya Railways officials to swindle unsuspecting passengers.

"Kenya Railways wishes to inform the public that six suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged fake Madaraka Express ticket booking scheme targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

"The arrests followed investigations into fraudulent online booking platforms and individuals impersonating the Corporation to defraud members of the public," the statement read.

Kenya Railways said investigations into the ticket fraud network are still underway and affirmed that it will continue collaborating with relevant investigative agencies to identify and prosecute all those involved.

"Investigations are ongoing, and Kenya Railways will continue working with the relevant investigative agencies to pursue all persons involved and ensure they are brought to account," the statement added.

The corporation also appealed to members of the public to report any cases of fraud or suspicious activities linked to Madaraka Express ticket bookings.

Kenya Railways further advised passengers to remain vigilant and ensure they only purchase Madaraka Express tickets through its official booking channels, including its online platform, USSD service and designated passenger stations.

"Members of the public are further urged to remain vigilant and book Madaraka Express tickets only through the official Kenya Railways booking channels; online: metickets.krc.co.ke; USSD: dial *639#; physical booking: Madaraka Express Passenger Service stations," the statement concluded.