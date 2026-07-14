Editor's Review Senator Juma argued that because the President had helped his son, he had helped the entire Kwale County.

Kwale Senator Boy Issa Juma has sparked controversy after a video of him asking locals to vote for President William Ruto just because the President cleared his son's school fees worth Ksh2 million.

While Juma made the statement on Monday, July 13, the video went viral several hours later, with Kenyans questioning his remarks.

The Senator intimated that he approached the President and asked for help to sort out a Ksh2 million fee balance for his son studying medicine at a university in Dubai.

"Three months ago, I had financial challenges and could not raise fees for my child, who is studying medicine in Dubai. When the President came to Kwale, I approached him and explained my situation. He asked me to return the following day and collect the money and pay the tuition fees. Isn't he a befitting leader?" Senator Juma posed.

He argued that because the President had helped his son, he had helped the entire Kwale County, and as such, the residents should support Ruto's re-election in 2027.

A file photo of Kwale Senator Issa Boy Juma





"That young man is my son, but he is from Kwale County. When he comes back in the future, wouldn't he help the people of Kwale?" The Senator asked the crowd attending the rally.

The Senator declared that Kwale County would be central in the discussions about the formation of the next government.

He added that the leaders fully support the President's re-election because he has demonstrated that the Coast Region will not be left behind as other parts of the country develop.

Some Kenyans questioned the Senator's remarks, questioning him about the fate of ordinary Kenyans who also struggled with school fees and did not have access to the Head of State.

On their part, Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho and Salim Mvurya highlighted the key government achievements in the region, including the gazettement of village elders, the Affordable Housing Programme, a Ksh3.3 billion investment in the fisheries sector and the building of modern markets.