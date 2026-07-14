Editor's Review IEBC has fined Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria Ksh2.5 million after finding him culpable of multiple electoral code violations.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has fined Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria Ksh2.5 million after finding him culpable of multiple electoral code violations.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 14, IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana said the panel had reviewed all the evidence presented before reaching its decision.

"The committee has considered all the submissions and authenticated digital evidence, and found that the Honourable David Gikaria is culpable on all three counts," he said.

The committee directed Gikaria to immediately stop making statements suggesting that voters could receive financial rewards or inducements.

"Gikaria, is hereby issued a severe formal warning to cease and desist forthwith, and forever, from making statements that imply financial inducement or reward to the electorate," Mukhwana added.

It also warned the MP against making misleading remarks about the legal requirements for voting, particularly claims relating to identification documents.

"The respondent is hereby issued a severe formal warning to cease and desist forthwith from making any further misleading statements regarding the statutory voting requirements which require an ID as part of the requirement," Mukhwana further said.

As part of the sanctions, the commission ordered Gikaria to publicly retract his remarks and apologize at the IEBC headquarters before members of the public and the nation.

"Gikaria shall issue a public retraction and apology on Wednesday, 15th July 2026, at 10 a.m. at Anniversary Towers before the public and to the people of Ol Kalou and the country, undertaking that that was wrong and that it shall not be repeated," Mukhwana noted.

File image of IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana

The committee further resolved to refer the evidence presented during the proceedings to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for investigations into possible offences under the Elections Offences Act and recommended prosecution if sufficient grounds are established.

"That the authenticated video and audio evidence presented before this committee be referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to investigate potential offences under the Elections Offences Act. If established, the said Honorable David Gikaria be prosecuted criminally under the law," Mukhwana said.

The IEBC warned that non-compliance with its directives would lead to further disciplinary action, including possible exclusion from future electoral activities conducted by the commission.

"Failure to comply with these orders will attract further sanctions that will include but will not be limited to barring the Honorable David Gikaria from participating in any further electoral activity conducted and supervised by this commission," Mukhwana warned.

This comes days after IEBC slapped Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia with a Ksh1.5 million fine over her controversial comments during a rally in Ol Kalou.

While issuing a judgement on a complaint against the MP, Mukhwana revealed that it had established that Muhia had violated Paragraph 6 (a) of the Elections Code of Conduct.

The complainant had accused the MP of violating election laws during her speech and argued that she promoted language inconsistent with peaceful campaigns and responsible political engagement.

The tribunal further warned the lawmaker to refrain from ever making such utterances again, stating that they were configured to incite the citizens to violence, hatred, hostility and intimidation, thus undermining peaceful campaigning.

Muhia was also directed to issue a public apology over her remarks as an affirmation of her commitment to upholding the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The committee demanded that the MP present herself at the IEBC offices by Monday, June 13, to sign the public apology in person.

IEBC warned that if the MP persisted in engaging in inflammatory remarks, then she risks being barred from running for an elective seat.

"The Committee issues a stern warning to Hon Wanjiku Muhia that failure to comply with the orders issued herein or any subsequent violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct shall attract further sanctions, including, but not limited to, issuing an order barring her from contesting in any further election conducted by the IEBC in accordance with the applicable law," the ruling read in part.