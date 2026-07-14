Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has maintained fuel prices in its latest monthly review.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has maintained fuel prices in its latest monthly review.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 14, the authority said the revised prices will take effect from midnight on July 15 and remain in force until August 14.

As such, in Nairobi, Super Petrol will continue retailing at Ksh214.03 per litre, Diesel at Ksh222.86 per litre and Kerosene at Ksh191.38 per litre.

Announcing the latest review, EPRA said it had determined the applicable maximum retail prices in line with the Petroleum Act and the relevant legal framework.

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th July 2026 to 14th August 2026," the statement read.

The regulator said there would be no changes to pump prices for the three petroleum products during the review period.

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged," the statement added.

EPRA further noted that the published pump prices already factor in the applicable taxes, including Value Added Tax and other statutory charges provided for under the relevant laws.

"The prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No. 128 of 14th July 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the statement further read.

EPRA also shared average landed costs of imported petroleum products for June 2026, showing the import prices used in determining the latest fuel review.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol was US$886.92 per cubic metre in June 2026; Diesel was US$984.37 per cubic metre while Kerosene was US$1028.17 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement noted.

Fuel prices in different towns

Meanwhile, the government has extended the application of the reduced 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products for another three months.

In a statement, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the extension of the reduced VAT rate had been agreed upon in consultation with the National Treasury to cushion Kenyans from continued volatility in the global oil market.

"As part of the Government's commitment to cushioning households and businesses from international market volatility, in consultation with the National Treasury, we have extended the application period for 8% of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products for a further three months, until 14th October 2026," the statement read.

Wandayi added that the government would deploy funds from the Petroleum Development Levy to help stabilize pump prices during the current review period.

"Further, in the July-August 2026 pricing cycle, the Government will deploy a subsidy from the Petroleum Development Levy to the tune of Ksh945 Million to sustain the current price levels," the statement added.