Editor's Review KRA has announced the rollout of a new Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform that will be used for all containerised cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the rollout of a new Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform that will be used for all containerised cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 4, the agency announced that the platform is now available and is set to go live on Monday, August 3.

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) informs all users of Kenya’s ports that an Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform, a digital pre-arrival cargo system for all containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports, is now available.

"The implementation of this platform will be launched on Monday, 3rd August, 2026," the notice read.

KRA explained that exporters shipping containerised cargo to Kenya will be required to obtain an ACD reference code through the online platform before loading their cargo for shipment.

"Exporters shipping goods to Kenya will obtain an ACD reference code from acd.kra.go.ke at the point of loading containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports," the statement added.

According to KRA, the ACD reference code will only be generated after exporters upload the required shipping documents to the platform.

These include a Draft Bill of Lading, Commercial Invoice, Freight Invoice and Export Declaration.

Once generated, the reference code must be endorsed on the Bill of Lading before the shipment is allowed to proceed to a Kenyan port.

The authority has also encouraged all stakeholders to visit the ACD platform for detailed guidance on the declaration process.

Those requiring further assistance can seek support through the official ACD email addresses provided by KRA.

File image of KRA offices

KRA also cautioned stakeholders to ensure that all payments made through the system are properly received, credited and validated in the designated KRA accounts, warning that it will not be liable for payments that fail to meet those requirements.

"KRA notifies taxpayers that it will not accept responsibility for payments not received, credited and validated in the relevant KRA accounts," the notice concluded.

This comes days after KRA announced the prescribed interest rates that would apply to various tax provisions during different periods in the second half of 2026.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, KRA said the new rates, which took effect from July 2026, set the prescribed interest at 8 percent across the three tax categories, with varying application periods.

For Fringe Benefit Tax, KRA set the market interest rate at 8 percent for the third quarter of 2026, covering the months of July, August and September.

"For the purposes of Section 12B of the Income Tax Act, the Market Interest Rate is 8%. This rate shall be applicable for the three months of July, August and September 2026," the notice read.

KRA also announced that the prescribed interest rate for deemed interest would be 8 percent during the same three-month period of July, August and September 2026.

"For purposes of Section 16(2)(ja) of the Income Tax Act, the prescribed rate of interest is 8%. This rate is applicable for the months of July, August and September 2026," the notice added.

The tax authority further stated that withholding tax on deemed interest remained applicable and had to be remitted to the Commissioner within the stipulated timeline.

"Withholding tax rate of 15% on the deemed interest shall be deducted and paid to the Commissioner within 5 working days," the notice further read.

For Low Interest Benefit, KRA prescribed an interest rate of 8 percent for a longer six-month period running from July through December 2026.

"For purposes of Section 5(2A) of the Income Tax Act, the prescribed rate of interest is 8%. This rate is applicable for the months of July, August, September, October, November and December 2026," the notice concluded.