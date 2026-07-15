Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that his ardent supporter, Kevin Dooso, was brutally attacked by armed men at his home on Tuesday night.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that his ardent supporter, Kevin Dooso, was brutally attacked by armed men at his home on Tuesday night.

In a post on Wednesday, July 15, Governor Orengo alleged the individuals were accompanied by men believed to be police officers.

According to Orengo, the attackers broke into Dooso’s home, took his mobile phones and laptop before hacking him with a panga and leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

“Last night, my heart broke speaking with my dedicated supporter, Kevin Dooso. Armed goons, accompanied by men believed to be police officers, broke into his home, took away his phones and laptop, and brutally hacked him with a panga, leaving him for dead.

“Kevin’s only ‘crime’ was having the courage to speak truth to power and stand by our cause,” Orengo said.

Collage photo of Kevin Dooso.

The Siaya Governor condemned the attack on Dooso, adding that such incidents reflect growing lawlessness in the country.

“When speaking up for change puts a target on your back in your own home, we are sliding into dangerous lawlessness just as it began in the Caribbean island. This is an attack on all of us who dream of a better future,” he stated.

Further, Governor Orengo asked Kenyans to remember Dooso in their prayers as he receives treatment in hospital.

“Please join me in keeping Kevin in your thoughts and prayers as he fights for his life. We cannot, and will not, let this brutal attempt to silence us succeed,” he added.

The incident comes days after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata claimed that his driver was shot in the chest during chaos witnessed at the Linda Mwananchi rally in Nyahururu on Sunday.

"My driver, Gitari, has been shot during the Linda Mwananchi rally," Kang'ata posted on X.

Kang'ata accused police of injuring his driver, whom he said was hospitalized and left immobile after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest.

"He is currently in hospital. He has a bullet in his chest. We are yet to ascertain whether it is a live or rubber bullet. He is completely immobilised after being shot in the chest by the police. It is so unfortunate,” he said.

However, the National Police Service (NPS) dismissed the claims, saying there was no shooting that occurred during the chaos.

“Contrary to some allegations, there was no shooting incident,” NPS said in a statement.

The service noted that the rally was disrupted by a group of goons who pelted stones at attendees.

NPS said Kang’ata’s driver Joseph Gitau sustained a chest injury and received treatment before being discharged.

“In Nyahururu Town, a group of individuals attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, causing minor injuries to several members of the public, including one Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and was treated and discharged,” NPS stated.