Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced extended operating hours at selected Huduma Centres across the country.

Kenyans seeking government services will now have more time to access them after Huduma Kenya announced extended operating hours at selected Huduma Centres across the country.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 15, the agency said the extended schedule will be implemented at 20 Huduma Centres in different regions of the country.

"Enjoy extended service hours at 20 Huduma Centres nationwide, now operating from 7:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m," the notice read.

The centres that will operate under the extended hours are GPO, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleigh, City Square, Thika, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nyeri, and Bungoma.

Others are Embu, Meru, Laikipia, Kisii, Kitale, Kericho, Kakamega, Kisumu, Mombasa, and Migori.

This comes a week after Huduma Kenya introduced sign language interpretation services in 20 Huduma Centres.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 1, Huduma Kenya said the initiative is aimed at ensuring deaf customers receive the support they need when seeking services at the Huduma Centres.

"A new month brings endless possibilities. Did you know that we have sign language interpreters to support our deaf customers at select Huduma Centres?" Huduma asked.

File image of an Huduma Kenya

The Huduma Centres offering sign language interpretation services include Mombasa, Siaya, Nakuru, Kakamega, Vihiga, Makadara, Bungoma, City Square, Eastleigh and GPO in Nairobi CBD.

Others are Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kibra, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Nyeri and Samburu.

Prior to that, the government had announced plans to expand access to retirement and pension services through Huduma Centres across the country.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Huduma Kenya said the initiative follows a partnership between the Huduma Kenya Secretariat and the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Kenya.

Huduma Kenya said RBA has begun training Huduma Centre staff to assist members of the public with retirement planning and pension-related inquiries.

"Kenyans will soon access retirement and pension services closer to home, following new training for Huduma Centre staff," the statement read.

Huduma Kenya added that the programme, launched in collaboration with RBA, is focused on improving service delivery by preparing customer service officers to provide guidance on retirement planning and benefits.

"The programme, launched today by the Huduma Kenya Secretariat and Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Kenya equips frontline officers to guide citizens on retirement planning and benefits at selected Centres nationwide," the statement concluded.