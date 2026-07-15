Editor's Review President William Ruto has donated Ksh 10 million to Kenya Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards.

President William Ruto has donated Ksh 10 million to Kenya Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 15, when he hosted the club at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto announced that Ksh 5 million will go to the players.

The Head of State added that the remaining Ksh 5 million will be used for the recruitment of new players ahead of the new season.

"I will give you Ksh10 million. Out of that Ksh 10 million, Ksh 5 million should go to the players so they can organize themselves, while the remaining Ksh 5 million should be used to sign new players,” President Ruto announced.

President Ruto also pledged to contribute Ksh 25 million to AFC Leopards’ annual sponsorship.

Screengrab image of AFC Leopards players at State House.

The club currently has a sponsorship deal of Ksh 75 million and will increase to Ksh 100 million after the president’s intervention.

“The club patron informed me that the team currently receives KSh75 million in annual sponsorship from one sponsor.

“This year, I will ensure the sponsorship is increased to Ksh 100 million. I will look for an additional Ksh 25 million so the club receives Ksh 100 million to support its activities,” Ruto said.

Further, President Ruto directed Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to look for resources to upgrade AFC Leopards’ training field.

"I understand the stadium you use is on leased land. Minister, let us mobilize resources and upgrade that facility. Instruct your team to prepare a design so we can see how best to support the club,” Ruto added.

This comes a day after President Ruto hosted Migori Youth FC at State House, Nairobi.

The President handed over a 51-seater bus to the club and a donation of Ksh 10 million to support the club’s activities after securing a promotion to KPL.

The Migori Youth FC players and staff were accompanied by Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko and Uriri MP Mark Nyamita to State House.