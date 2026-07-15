Editor's Review The main suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu will remain in custody for 21 days after a court granted detectives more time to conclude investigations.

The main suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu will remain in custody for 21 days after a court granted detectives more time to conclude investigations into the gruesome killing.

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, John Nderitu Mureithi, appeared before the Nyeri Law Courts, where detectives successfully sought orders to continue holding him as investigations progress.

"John Nderitu Mureithi appeared before the Nyeri Law Courts on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, where the court approved the detectives’ request to detain him while they continue with investigations," the statement read.

The DCI revealed that investigators made a breakthrough after questioning the suspect, who allegedly led them to the location where he had disposed of Kanini's head.

"Under intense and thorough interrogation, the suspect guided detectives to Ngangarithi Estate in Nyeri Township, where he allegedly disposed of the victim’s head in a 20-foot-deep pit latrine within a residential compound," the statement added.

Detectives said the recovery exercise involved several government agencies working together in a carefully coordinated operation to retrieve the remains from the scene.

"A determined multi-agency team comprising detectives from the DCI Homicide Investigations Bureau and DCI Nyeri Central, forensic experts, officers from the National Government Administration Office, Nyeri Police Station, and the Nyeri County Disaster and Rescue Team conducted a painstaking recovery operation," the statement continued.

File image of the suspect

According to the DCI, the operation required part of the pit latrine structure to be demolished before officers could safely recover the victim's head together with clothing believed to be linked to the case.

"The team partially demolished the pit latrine before carefully retrieving the victim’s head and blood-stained clothing," the statement explained.

The DCI said the recovered exhibits have since been handed over for further examination, with the victim's head taken for a post-mortem.

"The recovered head was taken to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it will undergo a post-mortem examination, while the clothing has been secured for detailed forensic analysis as investigations continue," the statement concluded.

Mureithi was arrested on Friday, July 10, by detectives from the Homicide Investigations Bureau.

According to the DCI, the suspect was nabbed along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road while allegedly attempting to flee to Uganda.

"Detectives from the DCI Homicide Investigations Bureau have arrested the prime suspect in the brutal murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu, bringing to an end an intelligence-led manhunt that culminated in Timau, Meru County.

"The suspect, John Nderitu Mureithi, was arrested on the night of July 10, 2026, along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road while allegedly attempting to flee to Uganda," the statement read.

Following Mureithi’s arrest, the DCI detectives conducted a search and recovered four mobile phones, including one believed to belong to the deceased.

The sleuths secured the handset as a key exhibit in the ongoing murder investigation.

The investigative agency noted that a confrontation between Mureithi and the deceased inside his house in Ngangarithi Estate, Nyeri, on June 9 turned fatal.

The suspect then dismembered the victim's body and disposed of the remains at different locations to conceal the murder.

"Investigations further established that the suspect later dismembered the body and disposed of the remains at different locations in a calculated attempt to conceal the crime and frustrate investigations," the statement added.