Editor's Review The High Court has ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to immediately reinstate the personal security detail assigned to Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia.

The High Court has ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to immediately reinstate the personal security detail assigned to Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia.

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, Muhia announced the court's decision, describing it as a major relief after spending about a month without official security.

"The High Court of Kenya has ordered the Inspector General to reinstate my personal security details with immediate effect," she wrote.

Muhia thanked the judiciary and her lawyers for acting swiftly, saying she had been increasingly worried about her safety.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Judges and my legal team for their swift action. As a woman, walking in Ol Kalou without security for a month especially with reports of goons in the area - was deeply concerning. This ruling is a significant relief," she added.

File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

This development comes days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) slapped Muhia with a Ksh1.5 million fine over her controversial comments during a rally in Ol Kalou.

While issuing a judgement on a complaint against the MP, Mukhwana revealed that it had established that Muhia had violated Paragraph 6 (a) of the Elections Code of Conduct.

The complainant had accused the MP of violating election laws during her speech and argued that she promoted language inconsistent with peaceful campaigns and responsible political engagement.

The tribunal further warned the lawmaker to refrain from ever making such utterances again, stating that they were configured to incite the citizens to violence, hatred, hostility and intimidation, thus undermining peaceful campaigning.

Muhia was also directed to issue a public apology over her remarks as an affirmation of her commitment to upholding the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The committee demanded that the MP present herself at the IEBC offices by Monday, June 13, to sign the public apology in person.

IEBC warned that if the MP persisted in engaging in inflammatory remarks, then she risks being barred from running for an elective seat.

"The Committee issues a stern warning to Hon Wanjiku Muhia that failure to comply with the orders issued herein or any subsequent violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct shall attract further sanctions, including, but not limited to, issuing an order barring her from contesting in any further election conducted by the IEBC in accordance with the applicable law," the ruling read in part.