Editor's Review Wamumbi reacted to Gachagua hosting a delegation of leaders from the Rift Valley region.

On Wednesday, July 13, Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) Eric Wamumbi called out the double standards from the Mount Kenya region over the crucifixion of leaders associated with President William Ruto.

While reacting to former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua hosting a Kalenjin delegation in Wamunyoro, Wamumbi questioned why the leaders freely host members of Ruto's community but frown upon the idea of the Mount Kenya people engaging with the President.

He argued that any leaders from Mount Kenya seen with Ruto were instantly branded as traitors, yet the Kalenjin delegation visiting Gachagua has not been subjected to the same treatment by their community.

The MP claimed that Ruto will not insult the delegation for meeting his political nemesis, and urged the leaders from the region to emulate the same.

"A total of 16 matatus carrying 14 people each arrived in our constituency this morning, a total of 224 guests.

A file photo of ex-DP Riagthi Gachagua during a meeting with Kipsigis leaders.



"The best thing about WSR, he will not call the 224 guests names, he will respect their political stand. Allow people to make their own choice," he stated.

The MP recounted the verbal attacks on a section of leaders who had previously met the Commander in Chief at State House, arguing that the onslaught was unwarranted.

"When 5,000 people from Mathira visited WSR at Sagana State Lodge, they were called Gakúnia, Endia a Rúrírí, Ngunda Ngútúme and Komerera. They were told that 'wanaongozwa na tumbo'. I am yet to confirm whether the 224 guests left their stomachs at home," he added.

The delegation that visited Gachagua included opinion leaders of the Kipsigis Community from Nakuru, Bomet, Narok, and Kericho Counties.

During the meeting, the DCP Leader pledged to work with the Community in his quest to stop his former boss from being elected for a second term.

The delegation told Gachagua about their frustrations with the Kenya Kwanza government, including the alleged grabbing of huge tracts of land and exclusion from infrastructure development projects.