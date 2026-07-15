Editor's Review Justice Muchelule told the officers from the DCI that he hardly noticed his firearm was gone because he barely carried it with him.

The Police have confirmed that the gun recovered from the armed robbers who attacked the Chaiiwali cafe in Spring Valley is registered under Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

The gun was found when police officers gunned downVincent Ochieng, one of the suspects of the armed robbery incident during a sting operation in Joska along Kangundo Road.

Police officers tipped off Muchelule, who admitted that he was not aware that his firearm was missing. He filed a formal report with the Spring Valley Police Station on Tuesday, July 14.

The Judge told the police that the last time he saw the Beretta Pistol when he was applying to renew his gun owner's permit in October 2025. He added that he did not know how it went missing from his Kitusuru home.

Justice Muchelule told the officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that he hardly noticed his firearm was gone because he barely carried it with him.

A file photo of Justice Aggrey Muchelule.



He further disclosed that when he last saw the firearm, it had 15 rounds of ammunition. The police are holding the firearm for further ballistic tests.

The investigating officers suspect that the firearm could have been used in other unsolved crimes in Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos Counties.

The fresh details came days after DCI officers gunned down Ochieng following a shootout after officers raided a house where he had allegedly gone into hiding.

DCI said the deceased suspect is believed to have belonged to a wider criminal network responsible for a string of violent robberies committed across Nairobi and neighbouring counties.

According to the DCI, detectives from DCI Headquarters teamed up with officers from DCI Matungulu after receiving intelligence that the suspect had taken refuge at his girlfriend's house in Joska Town.

When the officers identified themselves and ordered those inside to open the door, the suspect allegedly fired at them through a kitchen window, prompting detectives to return fire in self-defence.