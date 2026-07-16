Editor's Review IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon confirmed that the election results will be made available on the Commission's online portal.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that Kenyans can follow up on the results of the Ol Kalou by-election.





In a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon confirmed that the election results will be made available on the Commission's online portal.





"By-election results will be accessible to the public on the Commission's results portal: https://forms.iebc.or.ke,: the statement read in part.





Once Kenyans open the website using the above link, they need to scroll down until they find 'Nyandarua' in the counties drop-down list. The County has a blinking green dot beside it.





Upon clicking the tab, a new tab will open showing 'Ol Kalou'. Users can view the results from the 144 polling stations, or click the 'Ol Kalou' tab to reveal the results by County Assembly Ward.





IEBC officials verify a voter's biometric details during the Ol Kalou by-election.







The portal shows that there are five county wards in the constituency: Karau, Kanjuiri Range, Mirangine, Kiambaga and Rurii. The wards have 27, 32, 25, 27 and 33 polling centres respectively.





Kenyans can access the results from each polling station in each polling centre and even download the results, once the results forms have been submitted.





Meanwhile, Ethekon declared that only accredited persons with identification and badges will be allowed to access the tallying centres and observe the tallying and declaration of results.





"In cases where senior elected and party leaders would like to witness the Tallying process, we urge all of them to respect the integrity and the importance of the Tallying centre and to accord our officials and security the necessary cooperation and support. We do not expect any leaders to engage in actions that could disrupt and delay the tallying and announcement of results," he added,





The IEBC Chairperson reminded that any party aggrieved with the results, the courts of law remain the lawful avenue for electoral dispute resolution.





He reiterated that the Commission expects all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, agents, the media, and voters to respect the law, uphold peace during and after polling, and refrain from any actions that may compromise the secrecy or integrity of the vote.





Meanwhile, Ethekon confirmed that the by-election was progressing well, adding that at 1p.m the voter turnout stood at 38.2 percent of the registered voters.





He promised that IEBC would keep the country regularly updated on all the developments on the by-election.





Earlier, chaos erupted in Ol Kalou after a group of masked, armed men stormed Ol Kalou Town, shooting in the air and lobbing teargas at the residents. The group also assaulted journalists and confiscated their equipment. The Commission is yet to address the incident.



