Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has broken his silence after he was removed from his position as Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has broken his silence after he was removed from his position as Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday, July 16, Sifuna thanked members from across the political divide for working with him during his time as Deputy Minority Whip.

"I take this opportunity to thank the leadership and the members of the minority side and even the majority side for the cooperation that they've shown me in the time that I have been Deputy Whip," he said.

Sifuna also congratulated Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, who has been appointed to take over the role.

"I congratulate Senator Eddy Oketch on his new role," he added.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the leadership changes on Thursday, July 16, after receiving and verifying official communication from the Senate Minority Leader, Stewart Madzayo, confirming that the Minority Party had complied with the relevant Standing Orders governing changes in its leadership.

"By the letter dated 16th of July 2026, I received correspondence from the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Justice Retired Stewart Madzayo, regarding changes in the Minority Party leadership affecting the office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip," he said.

File image of Edwin Sifuna

Kingi explained that Standing Order 23(4) allows senators belonging to the Minority Party to remove an office holder through a majority vote, while Standing Order 23(6) requires that such a decision be communicated to the Speaker in writing together with the minutes of the meeting and supporting documentation.

He said the letter submitted by the Minority Leader was accompanied by the minutes of the Minority Party meeting held on July 15 and a duly signed list of senators backing the resolution.

Kingi said the documents showed that Minority Party senators had resolved to remove Sifuna from the leadership position in line with the Standing Orders.

"From the correspondence, the minutes indicate that a resolution was passed to remove the Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Edwin Sifuna, in accordance with Standing Order 23(4)," he added.

Kingi further stated that the same meeting elected Oketch to fill the vacancy created by Sifuna's removal, in accordance with the Senate's rules.

"The minutes further indicate the Minority Party elected Senator Eddy Oketch to serve as the Deputy Senate Minority Whip in his place pursuant to Standing Order 23(5)," he further said.

Kingi said he had fulfilled his responsibility under Standing Order 23(6) by verifying the documents before formally communicating the changes to the Senate, confirming that the leadership transition had taken effect.

"The Speaker upon receipt of the decision under paragraph 6 shall verify the correspondence received and deliver a communication to the Senate within three sitting days.

"In this regard, I have verified the correspondence received and hereby communicate that the Minority Party has effected a change in the office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip," he noted.