The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a countrywide recruitment of university students for industrial attachment.

In an advert published on Saturday, February 21, KRA stated that the attachment programme will run for three months from May to July 2026.

The Tax Agency will offer successful applicants a monthly stipend of Ksh7,000 per month, which is subject to applicable statutory deductions.

The application process is entirely online, and students were invited to submit their applications before the March 6, 2026, deadline.

"Are you a student seeking real-world exposure in a dynamic and innovative public institution? We are offering Industrial Attachment opportunities across various departments to help you gain practical experience and sharpen your career edge," KRA wrote.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of KRA offices.

The attachment programme targets continuing 1st degree students (Undergraduate) in their 3rd, 4th and final year of study and Diploma students in their final year.

"The programme aims at providing the youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialisation in partial fulfilment of their degree programme," KRA wrote.

Students will be posted across multiple departments, including but not limited to finance, accounting, economics, food and beverage, marketing and communication, housekeeping, and data analytics.

KRA clarified that those eligible to apply must be Kenyan citizens below 35 years and must have a valid introduction letter from the University or College.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, copies of KRA PIN certificate, NHIF/SHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account details.

How to Apply

1. Log on to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login. Those who do not have existing accounts should click 'Register' to enrol on the portal

2. Key in your username and password, then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.

3. The ‘Applicant Cockpit’ will appear. Go to the ‘Candidate Profile' tab.

4. Click on ‘My Profile’ to create and update your profile. Follow the instructions and complete your profile.

5. To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘Applicant Cockpit’ page.

6. Under the heading ‘Job Search’, click the ‘Start’ button to view all available vacancies.

7. Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.

8. To apply for the position, click the ‘Apply’ button at the top of the page.

9. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application. Ensure that all mandatory fields are completed.

10. To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.



