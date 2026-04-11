Editor's Review Traffic was slowed down on South Bypass, with goons took advantage of the situation to rob locals.

A political showdown looms in Kikuyu Town, where former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua is expected to hold his first political rally Saturday, April 11.

Tension has been building up as youths moved to block the part of the Souther Bypass passing through Kikuyu Town.

Photos and low-quality videos emerged of tyres being burnt on the road disrupting traffic.

BREAKING NEWS! Kikuyu bypass blocked ahead of Rigathi Gachagua visit pic.twitter.com/zTkfN56ATK — The Kiambu Magazine (@kiambu_magazine) April 11, 2026

Sources also indicated that goons were leveraging the situation to rob locals both pedestrians and those in vehicles.

This came as area MP Kimani Ichung'wah petitioned Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja to protect the town ahead of Gachagua's rally.

In a letter dated Friday, April 10, Ichung'wah alleged that Gachagua was targeting him, his family, and constituents through "well-coordinated attacks."

Traffic on Southern Bypass was slowed down by youths burning tyres on the highway.

Ichung'wah claimed the former DP held a personal grudge, pointing to remarks made at the memorial service of the late David Kiaraho in Nyandarua County.

The Majority Leader in the National Assembly further accused Gachagua’s allies of hiring goons to attack his businesses.



"We have further received credible information that organised groups have been directed to specifically target businesses belonging to my family in Kikuyu Town," the letter stated.

Ichung'wah went on to claim that Gachagua sought to punish Kikuyu residents for supporting him (Ichung'wah).

The MP alleged that DCP aspirants from Nairobi and Mount Kenya were instructed to mobilise and transport goons to Kikuyu Town, attaching video evidence to the IG.

“The outburst at the memorial service is a testament to the bile he harbours against the people of Kikuyu, who have resisted the initiation of his ethnic hatred campaign. It is consistent with a man consumed by bitterness and driven by personal vendetta,” Ichung'wah declared.

He therefore urged IG Kanja to deploy police officers during the rally.

He dismissed Gachagua’s earlier claims that he was plotting to send goons to disrupt the event, defending the officers mentioned in Gachagua’s letter and accusing the DCP leader of trying to profile them to weaken security.

“Do not fall into this trap to withdraw security teams from protecting Kikuyu Town against this vile man and his campaign of violence and destruction,” he wrote.

Nonetheless, Ichung'wah maintained that all leaders were welcome in Kikuyu Constituency provided they upheld peace, citing former Chief Justice David Maraga’s campaign as an example of a peaceful visit.

Gachagua has branded Ichung'wah a traitor, blaming him for his impeachment in October 2024.

Ichung'wah was among the lawmakers who signed to approve Gachagua's ouster.