Editor's Review The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has named Hillary Kibiwott as an ambassador for the national tree restoration initiative, 15 Billion Trees Campaign.

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has named Hillary Kibiwott as an ambassador for the national tree restoration initiative, 15 Billion Trees Campaign.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 29, by Forestry Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi, who praised Kibiwott's achievement and commitment to conservation.

"The appointment of Hillary Kibiwott as Ambassador for the #15BillionTrees Campaign marks a defining moment for Kenya’s restoration agenda," the statement read in part.

Mugambi highlighted the scale and intensity of Kibiwott’s record attempt, which has drawn national attention and is awaiting verification by Guinness World Records.

"After witnessing him complete the final stretch of planting 23,326 trees in 24 hours, pending confirmation by Guinness World Records, I saw a determined, focused, and selfless young man committed to restoring forests in Kaptagat and beyond," the statement added.

Mugambi noted that the speed and urgency demonstrated by the young environmentalist reflect the broader challenge Kenya faces in reversing deforestation trends.

"The speed at which he planted the trees sends us a clear message: we do not have the luxury of time, we must move with urgency to restore our forests. His appointment as Ambassador for the 15 Billion Trees Campaign is one of many recognitions to come for putting nature first," the statement concluded.

File image of Hillary Kibiwott

This comes a week after Kibiwott was gifted a brand new car.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo presented Kibiwott, who also goes by the alias 'Buzeki', with a brand new Toyota Probox in recognition of his achievement.

The gift was from the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme, where Kiptoo is the Patron and Founder.

"We want to thank him because he has gone out of his way for this [challenge]. We are even looking at making him an ambassador.

"As the patron and all members of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Program, we saw that it is not fit for Buzeki to be walking, and we decided to get him this car," the PS stated.

Kiptoo termed the new world record a remarkable feat, even as Kibiwott awaits official ratification from the Guinness World Records.

"This milestone underscores the critical importance of restoring and protecting our forests for present and future generations. It marks a significant step towards our country’s ambition to achieve the 15 billion tree cover target by 2032," he stated.

He was also presented with two Dorper sheep and a biogas plant by people who attended the ceremony to celebrate his achievement.

Kibiwott surpassed the previous record set in July 2021 by Candian Antoine Moses in La Crete by 266 more trees.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto congratulated the conservation enthusiast, stating that his achievement was a powerful statement of commitment to the environment.

Kibiwott will become the second Kenyan within a year to break world records in environmental conservation.