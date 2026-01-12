Editor's Review BBC journalist Waihiga Mwaura has earned international recognition after being named among the 100 Most Reputable Africans of 2026.

The list that celebrates influential figures making significant contributions across the continent.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, Mwaura expressed gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his career and outlined his vision for the coming year.

"Unexpected way to start the new year but I'm honoured to see my name on the top 100 reputable Africans list of 2026. Congratulations to the other awardees.

"Very grateful to God, my wife, and colleagues for the support. Keen to push the boundaries of journalism in 2026 to ensure that truth and accuracy prevail in telling stories from the African continent and the diaspora - and this means highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly," he said.

File image of Waihiga Mwaura

This comes months after technology activist Rose Njeri earned global acclaim after being named to the prestigious TIME100 Next list for 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 30, Njeri said the acknowledgement also belongs to those involved in her journey.

"I’m incredibly honored and excited to share that I’ve been named in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list! This recognition is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has walked this journey with me, challenged me, and inspired me to keep going," she said.

Njeri's achievement drew tributes from national leaders, with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka praising her innovation and courage.

"Congratulations to Rose Njeri on being named to the 2025 TIME 100 Next List. Your courage, innovation, and commitment to empowering Kenyans through technology is truly inspiring," he said.

Kalonzo further commended her for creating a platform that resonated deeply with the youth and inspired global conversations.

"By creating a platform that amplified the voices of thousands against injustice, you showed the world the strength and resilience of our young people. I celebrate you for this well-deserved recognition and for reminding us all that the future of our nation is in capable hands," he added.