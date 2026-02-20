Editor's Review The decision was reached following a meeting with the Editor-in-Chief and the Mombasa team.

The Nation Media Group has resolved to shut down its Mombasa Bureau in its latest operational realignment.

In an internal circular dated Friday, February 20, NMG Group Managing Director George Odundo revealed that the offices will be closed in March 2026.

Odundo, however, clarified that the staff at the bureau still had their jobs, but would be working from home.

"In March 2026, we will transition the Mombasa bureau to a fully remote working model and relinquish the physical office space, with remaining bureaus reviewed as leases come up for renewal," the circular read in part.

The decision was reached following a meeting with the Editor-in-Chief and the Mombasa team.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file photo of Nation Centre in Nairobi.

Odundo assured residents that the move did not mean that the media house had withdrawn its regional journalism in the coast region.

"These steps, therefore, form part of a broader effort to ensure long-term sustainability while protecting our core investment in journalism and digital growth," he explained.

The new development is part of the company's transformation journey under its North Star Strategy to become a digital-first, audience-driven media house.

Additionally, the realignments were undertaken to better align with the company's cost structure and infrastructure with its digital ambition.

"We are building a more resilient Nation Media Group that is equipped to thrive in a digital-first world," Odundo wrote.

The Chief Executive Officer thanked their staff for their cooperation and adaptability during the transition period.

Mombasa joins the list of other bureaus that have been closed since 2022 in a bid to reduce office spaces and consolidate occupancy at the Nation Centre.

NMG had closed the bureaus in Meru, Kakamega and Kisii counties.