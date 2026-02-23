Editor's Review The podcast will premier on March 1, 2026 on his YouTube Channel.

Veteran journalist Jeff Koinange on Monday, February 23, announced the launch of his podcast.

Koinange disclosed that his podcast dubbed 'Off the Record' will hit the media space on March 1, 2026.

He explained that many Kenyans had questioned when he would venturte into the postcast world as he had already dominated the TV and radio airwaves.

"Folks! We have heard you! Save the date, Stay tuned ! Coming soon!

"A lot of you have been asking me when I was going to start my podcast. We are coming soon on YouTube and we are calling it OffTheRecord," Koinange stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Jeff Koinange

The media guru intimated that his podcast will focus on the life stories of people from all walks of life.

"We are going to interview musicians, personalities, artistes, you name it, telling their stories. Its going to be smoking," he reiterated.

Koinange's popularity has been on the rise following his return to the newsroom after a short illness.

Many viewers noted a glaring difference between the 'new Jeff' and the old, explaining that the JKLive Sjow has become more captivating since his return.

Most argue that the journalist has become more bold in his questioning and has taken no prisoners when interviewing guests invited on his show.

Jeff was recently move from the Hot96's morning show to the evening drive show in the latest radio shake up at the Royal Media Services.

RMS explained that the decision to move him anf his co-host, Patrick Igunza was part of astrategic restructuring to refresh the station's lineup.