TikTok has revealed it removed more than 580,000 videos in Kenya between July and September 2025.

In a report released on Tuesday, February 17, TikTok said the videos posted by Kenyan users violated the social media platform’s community guidelines.

According to TikTok, 99.7% of the videos were pulled down from the platform before anyone reported them, with 94.6% of the videos being deleted within 24 hours of posting.

TikTok also highlighted that 90,000 live sessions were interrupted for not following the platform's content guidelines during the period.

“In the third quarter of 2025, TikTok removed more than 580,000 videos in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines. Of these, 99.7% of them were proactively removed before anyone reported them, and 94.6% removed within 24 hours of posting. Additionally, the third quarter of 2025 saw around 90,000 Live sessions interrupted for not following platform content guidelines, representing 1% of live streams in this time,” read the report in part.

TikTok noted that it has integrated advanced automated moderation technologies alongside thousands of safety professionals to ensure the swift removal of any content violating its guidelines.

The popular social media platform explained that the measures are aimed at ensuring the platform remains safe from harmful content.

“This approach is vital in ensuring that we provide a safe platform for our community, as we uphold our policies against harmful content, including misinformation, hate speech, and other violations,” TikTok added.

This comes months after TikTok announced it banned more than 43,000 accounts and removed over 450,000 videos in Kenya during the first quarter of 2025.

In a report in August 2025, TikTok said 92.1 percent of the removed videos were taken down before they were viewed.

Meanwhile, 94.3 percent of the videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted, demonstrating TikTok's commitment to maintaining a safe digital environment for its Kenyan users.

"By integrating advanced automated moderation technologies with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals, TikTok enables faster and consistent removal of content that violates our Community Guidelines," the company stated in its report.