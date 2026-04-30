Editor's Review The President of the Recording Academy, Panos Panay, is scheduled to visit Kenya from May 26, 2026, to May 29, 2026.

The President of the Recording Academy, Panos Panay, is scheduled to visit Kenya from May 26, 2026, to May 29, 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, the Recording Academy said Panay will hold talks with President William Ruto during the visit.

The institution noted that Panay’s visit to Kenya is supported by the US Department of State's Arts Envoy Program.

“The Recording Academy®'s President Panos A. Panay will travel to Nairobi, Kenya, on May 26 to May 29, 2026, for an official meeting with His Excellency President William Ruto,” read the statement in part.

Panay and President Ruto will also explore specific opportunities in Kenya to support and elevate the creative economy.

File image of Panos Panay.

During the visit, Panay will also hold meetings with senior government leaders focused on talent development, industry infrastructure, and international market access.

“These are key priorities in positioning Kenya as a gateway for amplifying Africa's presence in the global music ecosystem,” the Recording Academy stated.

Further, Panay will meet with leading artists and music industry leaders to exchange views on expanding opportunities and establishing a stronger footprint for the global music industry in Africa.

The Recording Academy is a US-based organization of music professionals dedicated to advancing the arts and welfare of the music community.

The institution is widely known for its Grammy Awards, which recognize achievements in the music industry.

In December 2024, President Ruto disclosed that the government had paid Ksh500 million to host the Grammy Awards in Kenya.

Speaking during a town hall meeting, the Head of State confirmed that the payment for hosting the event has already been made.

"We have already paid the Ksh500 million. This is not something we are planning to do; it’s already done. I’m confident that the gentleman here from the Grammys can confirm that we’re on the right track to securing Kenya’s position in this exciting initiative," Ruto said.