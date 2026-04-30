Editor's Review A fire on Wednesday, April 29 night broke out at Mirithu Girls High School in Limuru, Kiambu County.

A fire on Wednesday, April 29 night broke out at Mirithu Girls High School in Limuru, Kiambu County.

The inferno razed down one of the dormitories in the school, destroying several personal effects of students who had just returned to school for the second term.

Preliminary reports indicate that the blaze may have been caused by an electrical fault in the dormitory.

Photos and videos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the dormitory engulfed in a huge blaze, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters from Kiambu County were deployed to the school and managed to extinguish the inferno.

File image of the aftermath of the inferno at Mirithu Girls High School in Kiambu County.

No casualties have been reported from the Wednesday night fire incident.

The Mirithu Girls students were in their respective classes for their evening prep when the fire broke out.

The incident comes months after Matungulu Boys Secondary School was closed indefinitely following a devastating fire that destroyed four dormitories,

The blaze, which occurred on January 26 around 10:00 PM, injured at least 15 students and left more than 300 learners without belongings, including beds, bedding, textbooks, and school uniforms.

Four students were arrested after their names surfaced during preliminary investigations into the incident.

According to a resident living near the school, chaos preceded the inferno. The resident immediately alerted a local administrator, who contacted police.

However, by the time officers arrived at the scene, the dormitories were already engulfed in flames.

Following the incident, school authorities announced the indefinite closure of the institution and instructed all students to return home.

Parents who rushed to the school after learning of the fire were permitted to collect their children once the closure was confirmed.

Dozens of students received treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.