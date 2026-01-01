Editor's Review Whether you're at home, in your office, or anywhere with internet access.

The eCitizen platform has revolutionized how Kenyans interact with government agencies, consolidating over 16,000 services from ministries, counties, departments, and agencies into a single, convenient online portal.

Whether you're at home, in your office, or anywhere with internet access, eCitizen allows you to manage critical government transactions with just a few clicks.

1. Passport Application and Tracking

The Directorate of Immigration Services has made passport services remarkably straightforward through the eCitizen platform.

Whether you need to apply for your first passport, renew an existing one, or replace a lost or damaged document, the entire process begins online at immigration.ecitizen.go.ke.

The system guides you through filling out the application form, after which you select your payment method and pay the required fees online.

Once payment is confirmed, you print the pre-filled application form along with three receipts. You then gather the required documents; original birth certificate and photocopy, original National ID card and copy, three current passport-size photos, recommender's ID card copy, and for minors, a consent letter. If you're replacing an old passport, you'll need to present it as well.

The beauty of the eCitizen system is the tracking feature. After physically submitting your documents at Immigration offices, you can monitor your application's progress online, eliminating the need for repeated trips or phone calls to check status.

2. Good Conduct Certificate (Police Clearance)

File image of the police clearance process.



The Certificate of Good Conduct, often required for employment, visa applications, or educational purposes abroad, can now be obtained entirely online through dci.ecitizen.go.ke.

This document, issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, proves that you have no criminal record in Kenya; a requirement that previously involved multiple visits to police headquarters.

3. KRA Services: PIN Application and Tax Returns Filing

The Kenya Revenue Authority has integrated its iTax system with eCitizen, making tax compliance more accessible than ever.

Through ecitizen.kra.go.ke, Kenyans can apply for a KRA PIN, required for all tax-related transactions, without visiting a KRA office.

More significantly, the platform allows taxpayers to file their tax returns online, a process that has simplified what was once a dreaded annual obligation.

Self-employed individuals, salaried employees, and businesses can log in, access their tax profiles, submit returns, make payments, and even download compliance certificates.

4. NTSA Services: Driving License Renewal and Vehicle Registration

The National Transport and Safety Authority's integration with eCitizen has transformed how Kenyans handle transport-related services.

Through ntsa.ecitizen.go.ke, you can renew your driving license without visiting an NTSA office, a process that previously could consume an entire day.

The platform allows you to apply for a provisional driving license, book driving tests, renew expired licenses, and manage vehicle registration documentation.

For vehicle owners, you can handle motor vehicle registration, access inspection records, transfer ownership, and obtain logbooks online.

5. Affordable Housing Program Registration

File image of the Mukuru Affordable Housing project.



Kenya's Affordable Housing initiative, part of the government's big Agendas, can be accessed through the eCitizen platform.

Kenyans interested in homeownership can register for the program, contribute to the housing levy, and track their eligibility for affordable housing units being constructed across the country.

The online system allows you to create a profile indicating your housing preferences, location choices, and payment plans.

You can make monthly contributions through M-Pesa or bank transfers, monitor your savings progress, and receive updates when housing units matching your criteria become available.

6. Birth and Death Certificate Applications

The Civil Registration Services, managed by the Department of Civil Registration, have been significantly streamlined through eCitizen.

Parents can now register births and apply for birth certificates online, eliminating the need for multiple trips to Huduma Centers or registration offices.

The system requires basic information about the child, parents, and place of birth, along with supporting documents uploaded as scanned copies.

Similarly, death registration and certificate issuance can be initiated online.

7. Marriage Certificate Applications

Couples planning to marry or those needing copies of existing marriage certificates can now handle these services through eCitizen.

The platform allows you to give notice of intended marriage, which is a legal requirement, and apply for marriage certificates after the wedding has been solemnized.

The online system guides you through providing details about both parties, uploading required documents including identification and divorce or death certificates if either party was previously married, and paying the prescribed fees.

8. Business Name Registration

Entrepreneurs and business owners can now register their business names through the Business Registration Service portal on eCitizen, a transformation that has significantly simplified starting formal business operations in Kenya.

The platform allows you to search for name availability, ensuring your chosen business name isn't already registered, then proceed with registration once you've confirmed uniqueness.

The system guides you through providing business details, selecting business activity categories, uploading required documentation including ID copies, and paying registration fees.

Once processed, you receive a certificate of business name registration, which you can download and print.

This document is essential for opening business bank accounts, applying for licenses, and establishing credibility with suppliers and customers.

How to Access eCitizen Services

Getting started with eCitizen is straightforward. Visit the official portal at ecitizen.go.ke and click the registration button.

You'll need your Kenyan National ID number and basic personal information to create an account. Once registered, you activate your account through a link sent to your email or mobile phone.

After logging in, you can browse available services organized by category or use the search function to find specific services.

The platform's user-friendly interface makes navigation intuitive, even for those less comfortable with technology.

Most services require payment, which can be made through M-Pesa, Airtel Money, credit/debit cards, or direct bank transfers, with receipts generated automatically for record-keeping.