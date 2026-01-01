Editor's Review The year 2025 was characterised by defining moments that reshaped Kenya’s political and social landscape.

The year 2025 was characterised by defining moments that reshaped Kenya’s political and social landscape.

During the year, the country witnessed protests, tragic deaths, and major sporting events that made headlines.

In this article, Nairobileo.co.ke highlights 8 major events that made headlines in Kenya in 2025.

Raila AUC loss

Former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga, contested the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson seat on February 15, facing off with Djibouti's Mahmoud Youssouf and Madagascar's Richard Randriamandrato.

He lost the seat to Mahmoud after he garnered 33 votes and was declared the winner of the election.

The election process was extensive, requiring seven rounds of voting by the AU member states.

In the initial rounds, Raila led the vote count, but as the voting progressed, Youssouf gained momentum.

By the sixth round, Youssouf had secured 26 votes, while Raila had 22, leading to Raila's withdrawal from the race.

Youssouf then achieved the necessary two-thirds majority in the seventh round with 33 votes, thereby clinching the chairmanship.

Following his defeat, Raila graciously conceded and extended his congratulations to Youssouf, expressing his acceptance of the outcome and wishing the new chairperson success in his tenure.

Ferdinand Waititu Sentencing

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was sentenced on February 13 to serve 12 years in jail or to pay a Ksh53.5 million fine after he was found guilty of fraud and conflict of interest in a Ksh588 million graft case.

Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari, had been accused of benefiting from a county road tender through their company in a case that dates back to 2018, when Waititu was the Kiambu county chief.

In the sentencing delivered by Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, Waititu's wife was also fined Ksh500,000.

Following the sentence, Waititu was taken to the Kamiti Maximum Prison, where he was placed in custody as he tried to appeal the High Court ruling.

On Tuesday, November 18, Magistrate Rose Ndobi ruled that Waititu can be freed from Kamiti if he meets the bond terms of Ksh53 million.

The magistrate gave the ruling after Waititu’s lawyer informed the court that the former governor had secured a bank guarantee.

Albert Ojwang's Death

Albert Ojwang died at the Central Police Station in Nairobi on June 8, 2025, under mysterious circumstances.

Ojwang had been arrested the previous day at his home in Kakoth, Homa Bay County, and transported to Nairobi.

His arrest followed a complaint by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Eliud Lagat.

Ojwang was booked at Central Police Station and placed in a holding cell, and later that night, the police reported finding him making noise and then unconscious just four minutes later.

He was taken to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The initial police report claimed that Ojwang died from hitting his head against a cell wall, but an independent autopsy revealed that Ojwang’s cause of death was not self-inflicted.

The post-mortem examination identified severe blunt-force trauma to the head, neck compression, and soft tissue injuries across his body.

Ojwang’s death sparked nationwide outrage, with Kenyans going to the streets to protest while demanding justice.

The late teacher was laid to rest on July 4, 2025.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) commenced investigations, and 3 police officers and 3 other civilians were arrested and charged over Ojwang’s murder.

Saba Saba Protests

Kenyans on July 7, 2025, staged demonstrations nationwide to mark the historic July 7, 1990, protests that gave birth to multi-party democracy.

The protests were witnessed across 18 counties, including Uasin Gishu, Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kisii, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and Makueni.

The demos, however, turned violent with the protestors clashing with the police officers who were deployed to restore calmness.

At least 65 people lost their lives, 342 civilians were injured, and 171 police officers were wounded during the protests.

Businesses in major towns were looted, and properties of unknown value were also destroyed during the Saba Saba protests.

Pope Francis's Death

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Vatican, aged 88 years.

In a statement, the Vatican said Pope Francis was recovering after being admitted to the hospital for pneumonia.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days,” said the Vatican.

Pope Francis was buried on 26 April 2025 at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, Rome, Italy.

His funeral was attended by Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Donald Trump of the United States, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and President William Ruto, among others.

Following his passing on, the conclave elected US-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as pontiff and took the name Pope Leo XIV.

CHAN 2025

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in July and August hosted the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in July and August.

The tournament was widely attended in Kenya, with the home team, Harambee Stars, putting in a sterling performance.

The Harambee Stars team had topped Group A without having lost a match, winning three games and drawing one.

The stars were knocked out in the quarter-finals after losing to Madagascar in the penalties.

Madagascar went ahead and beat Sudan in the semis before losing to Morocco in the finals

Morocco trashed the Malagasy side 3-2 to lift the 2024 CHAN trophy at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Reconstitution of IEBC

President William Ruto, on July 10 appointed Erastus Ethekon as the new chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The President also appointed 6 IEBC commissioners: Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Arafhat Abdallah.

The Head of State had reconstituted IEBC in June, but the High Court ruled their appointment and gazettement by President Ruto unconstitutional.

President Ruto then appointed the new commission afresh in a gazette notice on Thursday, July 10.

Ethekon and the 6 IEBC commissioners were sworn into office on Friday, July 11, at the Supreme Court.

The electoral body had been without a chairperson and commissioners since January 2024, following the exit of former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati and two other commissioners.

Raila Odinga’s Death

Former ODM leader Raila Odinga’s death on October 15 sent shockwaves across the country.

Raila passed away at the age of 80 in Kochi, India, after suffering a cardiac arrest during his morning walk.

Following his death, supporters thronged his Karen home in Nairobi and his Opoda farm in Siaya County to offer their condolences.

The former prime minister’s body arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday, October 16, where thousands of supporters joined a procession from JKIA to Kasarani Stadium for a public viewing.

A state funeral was held in his honour on Friday, October 17, at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, attended by politicians and dignitaries from across the country and beyond.

Raila was laid to rest on October 19 at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

After his burial, several delegations continued to visit his home and grave to pay their respects to the late ODM chief.