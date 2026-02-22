Editor's Review An advocate of over 20 years’ standing, Kanjama has built his reputation in litigation, corporate governance, public policy, and legal education.

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama, who was elected Chairperson of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on Thursday, February 19, has marked a significant milestone in a legal career spanning more than two decades.

His election places him at the helm of Kenya’s bar at a time when the country is entering a politically sensitive period ahead of the next general election.

An advocate of over 20 years’ standing, Kanjama has built his reputation in litigation, corporate governance, public policy and legal education, rising through the ranks after years of active service within the society’s leadership structures.

Education and Admission to the Bar

Kanjama earned his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Nairobi in 2001 before proceeding to the Kenya School of Law, where he completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Law.

He was admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in June 2003. In 2005, he was certified by the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) as a Certified Public Secretary (CPS).

Over the years, he has also attained professional recognition as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Kenya Branch), a Certified Professional Mediator, and a Certified Accountant.

In 2022, he was formally conferred the rank of Senior Counsel, the highest professional honour awarded to advocates in Kenya.

Early Professional Foundations (1996–2005)

Kanjama’s professional journey began between 1996 and 1998, when he worked as an IT trainer and computer programmer at Strathmore College.

After completing his university studies, he joined TripleOKLaw (Ochieng’, Onyango, Kibet & Ohaga Advocates) in 2001, serving as a Legal Assistant and later Associate until 2005, where he gained extensive litigation experience.

During the same period, he also served as an Editor and Legal Manager at LawAfrica Publishing Ltd between 2001 and 2003, contributing to the East Africa Law Reports and continuing on a consultancy basis.





File image of new LSK President Charles Kanjama.



Private Practice and Legal Work

In 2006, Kanjama co-founded Muma & Kanjama Advocates, where he serves as Managing Partner and Head of the Disputes Department.

Since his admission to the Bar, he has handled matters across all levels of courts and tribunals in Kenya, including the Supreme Court.

His portfolio includes constitutional petitions, election disputes, procurement cases, and commercial litigation, representing both public and private sector clients, including state corporations and financial institutions, while also offering consultancy services in governance and regulatory compliance.

Service within the Law Society of Kenya

Kanjama’s leadership within the Law Society of Kenya spans more than a decade. He previously served as LSK Council Member and Treasurer between 2012 and 2014 before becoming the inaugural Chair of the LSK Nairobi Branch from 2016 to 2020, where he was re-elected for a second term.

He also chaired the LSK Caucus of Branch Chairs between 2017 and 2020. His election as LSK Chairperson now places him at the apex of the society’s national leadership structure.

File image of new LSK President Charles Kanjama.

Public and Professional Appointments

Beyond private practice and LSK leadership, Kanjama has served in various governance roles, including as a Board Member of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) between 2013 and 2015, where he chaired the Technical Committee.

He has also served as Chair and Vice Chair of the Kenya Christian Professionals Forum between 2011 and 2023 and as Vice Chair of the Africa Christian Professionals Forum.

In addition, he chairs the Nairobi Legal Awards Trust and serves as Trust Administrator and Secretary of the Strathmore Educational Trust, overseeing corporate secretarial functions for the trust that sponsors Strathmore University.

The Road Ahead

With his election as LSK Chairperson, Kanjama assumes leadership of Kenya’s legal profession at a time when constitutional governance, electoral processes, and rule-of-law questions remain central to public debate.

As the country heads toward the next general election, attention will focus on how he steers the Law Society of Kenya in addressing emerging legal and constitutional issues within the national landscape.