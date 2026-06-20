Editor's Review The National Police Service said the legislator is on the run as investigations into the incident continue.

Police have launched a manhunt for Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai, who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, after he was named the prime suspect in a violent confrontation that left three people with gunshot injuries during a meeting in Kuresoi, Nakuru County.





In a statement issued on Friday, June 19, the National Police Service (NPS) said the legislator is on the run as investigations into the incident continue.





The violence erupted during a youth empowerment meeting at Sirikwa Umoja Grounds in Kuresoi Sub-County attended by several political leaders, including Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Bahati MP Irene Njoki.





According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that a confrontation broke out between suspected goons allied to Mutai and supporters of Governor Kihika. The clashes reportedly erupted shortly after the MP arrived at the venue, with rival groups hurling stones at each other before gunshots rang out, sending attendees fleeing.





File image of Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai.



"The Service is pursuing the prime suspect, Hon. Alfred Mutai, who is currently on the run. Police officers have launched a manhunt to apprehend him and other persons connected to the incident," the NPS said.





Police urged the MP to present himself at the nearest police station to assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.





The unrest also destroyed property, with a bus, registration number KDQ 155G, which had ferried tents and chairs to the venue, set ablaze by unknown individuals.





The three victims who sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs were rushed to Molo Level 4 Hospital, where they received treatment and are recovering.





Despite the violence, the empowerment event later proceeded as planned.





Meanwhile, the NPS condemned what it described as political intolerance, violence, and goonism, warning that such acts undermine public order, threaten national cohesion, and violate citizens' constitutional rights.





The Service stressed that no individual is above the law, regardless of political affiliation, social status, or public office.





"Individuals found engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters, or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law," the statement said.





Police also cautioned members of the public against engaging in political violence and urged leaders and their supporters to exercise restraint, uphold peace, and respect the rule of law.