In a statement on Monday, December 22, CLE said the ATP examinations were conducted between November 14 and November 25, with a total of 2,968 candidates sitting for the papers.

Of these, 1,835 were regular candidates while 1,133 were re-sit candidates.

CLE noted that the overall performance in the November 2025 examinations was lower than that recorded in the previous year.

Trial Advocacy (ATP 104) recorded the highest pass rate at 97.49 percent, demonstrating strong candidate performance in practical litigation skills.

In contrast, Professional Ethics (ATP 10 it5) recorded the lowest pass rate at 25.38 percent, raising concern within the Council.

CLE observed that this marks the third consecutive examination cycle in which Professional Ethics has recorded the lowest pass rate.

Out of the 1,834 candidates who were examined across the nine ATP units, only 397 candidates successfully passed all the units.

In addition to releasing the results, CLE outlined reforms undertaken to strengthen the integrity and efficiency of the ATP examination process.

The reforms cover examination administration, setting, marking, and the timely release of results.

File image of CLE CEO Busalile Jack Mwimali

The council also reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity by facilitating 11 candidates with special needs during the November 2025 examinations, including the provision of typists where necessary.

CLE stated that its work is guided by its mandate to develop innovative legal professionals through transformative legal education and training.

As part of its evidence-based approach, CLE has been engaging stakeholders to align legal training with emerging trends in legal practice.

One such engagement was the Conference on the Future of Legal Education held from 2 to 4 December 2025 in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the outcomes of which are expected to inform future policy and administrative decisions.

The council expressed appreciation to institutions that support legal education and training in Kenya, including the Office of the Attorney General, the Judiciary, the Kenya School of Law, the Law Society of Kenya, and other stakeholders.

"CLE is extremely grateful for the support from the Office of the Attorney General, the Judiciary, the Kenya School of Law, the Law Society of Kenya, and all the other stakeholders for the shared vision of transforming legal education and training in Kenya," the statement added.

