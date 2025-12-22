Editor's Review The officer's sister disputed the suicide narrative, pointing to evidence that contradicts such claims.

A family has rejected suicide claims surrounding the death of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer at the Kenya-Somalia border, demanding a thorough investigation into what they describe as a mysterious killing.

Speaking on Monday, Garissa Town MP Dekow Mohamed expressed deep suspicion over the circumstances surrounding the death of Hussein Ahmed Sahal, who was stationed at Damajali along the Kenya-Somalia border.

"A young serving police officer by the name of Hussein Ahmed Sahal, serving the country at the border of Kenya-Somalia in a place called Damajali, was brutally killed by unknown people," the legislator stated.

The MP, speaking as both a family member and area representative, insisted that the officer's death was suspicious and involved foul play.

"We, as the family, or as a member of parliament, we highly suspect his death to be very mysterious, and there was foreplay in the circumstances in which he died," Dekow said.

He described the deceased as a dedicated officer who was committed to defending the country from insurgents at the border.

"The young officer was a very dedicated young man, serving his country at the border, trying to defend the country from insurgents from across the country. And unfortunately, it's a huge shocker to us as a family and as the leader, which happened yesterday. And we're here for justice," the MP added.

The officer's sister also disputed the suicide narrative, pointing to evidence that contradicts such claims.

"According to us, our brother was killed. Committing suicide, according to their story, is not a suicidal thing. It is not. Because whoever does suicide, if you check the picture well, that's not a suicidal thing," she stated.

Authorities have indicated that samples have been collected for further analysis to determine the actual cause of death.

"The specimen has been taken and to be forwarded to the government chemistry for toxicology. So after the result, that's when now we'll conclude what really caused the death of the deceased officer," an official stated.

The family has been urged to remain calm as investigators work to establish the truth.

"I'm urging members of the family to stay calm. Let us give our officers time to do a thorough investigation, just as the doctor has briefed the family that the officers doing the investigation have to go back to the scene to do more. To ascertain the path of investigation so that we have a good conclusion on the cause of death," the official added.

The controversial death comes amid growing concerns over suspicious deaths in Garissa County, with authorities still investigating other cases that have raised questions about initial findings.

Earlier this month, a Dadaab court ordered the exhumation of 15-year-old orphan Safiya Hussein Bilal in a case that has taken a significant turn in the investigation into her death.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) announced on Tuesday, December 9, that a directive had been issued to allow for a repeat autopsy aimed at uncovering critical forensic evidence that was not established during the initial examination.

Senior Principal Magistrate Evans Muleka directed that a relative of the deceased, Hussein Bilal, identify the grave to facilitate the exhumation process and permit forensic examinations to be conducted.

The court further ordered that the Chief Government Pathologist lead and supervise the exhumation and conduct a repeat autopsy, with experts from the Government Chemist collecting samples for analysis.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations was tasked with assisting in documentation, while the Fafi Subcounty Public Health Officer was responsible for ensuring that safety measures were maintained throughout the process.

The court also allowed the deceased's relatives to have an independent pathologist present, with Dr. Chweya Arthur, who conducted the initial post-mortem, also expected to attend.