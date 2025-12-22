Editor's Review The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has celebrated the selection of Kenyan match officials for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, FKF President Hussein Mohammed said the presence of Kenyan referees at the tournament demonstrates the quality, discipline and professionalism of local match officials.

He congratulated Stephen Yiembe, Peter Waweru Kamaku and Dickens Nyagrowa, who are scheduled to officiate different matches at AFCON 2025 today.

"All the best to Stephen Yiembe, Peter Waweru Kamaku and Dickens Nyagrowa as they take charge at #AFCON2025 in Morocco today. Your presence on this stage speaks to the quality, discipline and professionalism of our referees," he said.

Mohammed noted that the federation views refereeing as a critical component of football growth and pledged continued institutional support to ensure match officials perform at the highest level without undue pressure or risk.

"As a federation, we remain committed to raising refereeing standards and safeguarding the welfare of our match officials, because strong officiating is key to the growth of Kenyan football," he added.

In addition to the officials assigned matches on the day, Kenya has another representative at the tournament, Gilbert Cheruiyot Kipkoech.

File image of FKF President Hussein Mohammed

Elsewhere, earlier Monday, FKF issued a condemnation following violent incidents that led to the abandonment of the Nairobi United versus Gor Mahia match at Dandora Stadium.

In a statement on Sunday, December 21, FKF President Hussein Mohammed said the federation will not tolerate acts of hooliganism that undermine the integrity of the game and endanger stakeholders.

"I strongly condemn the acts of hooliganism that forced the abandonment of today’s Nairobi United vs Gor Mahia match. This behaviour will not be tolerated in Kenyan football," he said.

Mohammed stated that FKF has already activated its disciplinary mechanisms, with both internal football justice systems and state authorities involved in addressing the incident.

"FKF has formally initiated disciplinary processes, and the matter is being referred to our judicial bodies for determination. Club and match officials are required to record statements, while criminal investigations are being pursued with the relevant authorities," he added.

Mohammed also expressed solidarity with Azam TV following the destruction of their broadcast equipment, stressing the importance of safeguarding partners who invest in Kenyan football.

"I also stand with Azam TV following the vandalism of their broadcast van. Our partners must be protected, and those responsible will be held accountable," he further said.