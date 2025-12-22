Editor's Review Facilities are required to amend their contracts to align with their declared status.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued new directives to healthcare providers affected by facility-level mismatches, announcing the completion of the first batch of contractual and facility record reviews.

On Monday, December 22, the authority issued a notice informing healthcare providers that verified facility licensing records have been cross-checked against the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), and the applicable Kenya Essential Package for Health (KEPH) Level has been confirmed.

According to the notice, facilities are required to amend their contracts to align with their declared status, with those who have completed this process already being cleared.

"SHA verified facility licensing records with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC). SHA also confirmed the applicable Kenya Essential Package for Health (KEPH) Level. Facilities needed to amend their contracts to align with their declared status. Those who have finished this process have been cleared," the notice stated.

The authority revealed that claims submitted during the amendment period have been reviewed in accordance with the updated contract status, with validated claims set to be paid by Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

"SHA reviewed claims submitted during the amendment period in accordance with the updated contract status. Validated claims will be paid by Wednesday, 24/12/2025," SHA announced.

Healthcare providers seeking assistance or wanting to access the list of cleared facilities have been directed to contact SHA through authorized channels, including email at [email protected], the SHA County Office Manager, or the toll-free line at 0800 720 601.

This latest directive follows a series of communications from SHA to healthcare providers regarding contractual matters and the administration of the scheme.

On November 25, 2025, SHA invited all contracted Health Care Providers (HCPs) to log in to the SHA e-contracting platform to sign the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) addendum to their contract.

In that notice, SHA announced that the signing session would take place on Friday, December 6, at 6 PM and would cover the administration of all schemes under POMSF.

"Further to our earlier communication, the Social Health Authority (SHA) invites all contracted Health Care Providers (HCPs) to log into the SHA e-contracting platform on Friday, 6 PM to sign the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) addendum to the contract. This signing will cover the administration of all the schemes under POMSF," the notice stated.

The authority indicated that further details regarding the signing link would be sent to individual HCP emails.

More recently, on December 2, 2025, SHA issued a warning to all healthcare providers about fraudulent payment requests circulating in the name of the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) addendum to the contract.

In the fraud alert notice, the authority clarified that it does not charge any fees for signing or processing the addendum, urging providers to remain vigilant.

"SHA is aware of fraudulent messages asking HCPs to pay during the signing of the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) addendum to the contract. Note that SHA does NOT charge any fees for signing or processing this addendum," the notice warned.