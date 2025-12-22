Editor's Review The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has issued an update on the ongoing repatriation of Kenyan nationals rescued from illegal scam operations in Myanmar.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, the department confirmed the number of Kenyans already brought back home and explained that efforts are still ongoing amid difficult regional dynamics in Myanmar.

"The State Department for Diaspora Affairs (SDDA) provides this update on the ongoing repatriation of Kenyan nationals rescued from the illegal scam compounds in Myanmar. 119 Kenyans have been successfully repatriated, following recent raids by Myanmar authorities and rebel groups, with efforts continuing for the remaining Kenyans amid complex regional dynamics," the statement read.

The department then explained how international criminal syndicates set up scam compounds in remote parts of Myanmar, recruiting Kenyans and other foreigners under false pretences.

"Criminal syndicates established scam compounds in remote border regions in Karen State, Myanmar, near the international border with Thailand. These hubs have perpetrated online fraud, recruiting workers globally, including Kenyans, often under false job promises. Protected variably by rebel groups, the compounds became flashpoints," the statement added.

Authorities went on to describe how Myanmar’s crackdown on these operations escalated into violence involving multiple armed groups.

"In September 2025, the Myanmar Government raided the scam compounds involving arrests, seizures, bombings, and demolitions. The raid caused conflict between the Government and the rebel groups, and between the various rebel factions," the statement continued.

The government stated that the raids forced criminal operators to flee, leaving behind hundreds of foreign workers, including a large number of Kenyans.

"In response to the raids, the criminal elements operating the camps fled, abandoning workers-including over 200 Kenyans who sought refuge in military shelters in Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko, while another group of over 100 Kenyans crossed over to Thailand," the statement further read.

Following the emergence of affected Kenyans, the department explained how it immediately activated its response mechanisms through its diaspora structures and diplomatic missions.

It also detailed the practical steps taken to coordinate families, travel arrangements, and documentation to facilitate the return of most evacuees.

"The Government of Kenya, through SDDA and the Kenya Embassy in Bangkok, swiftly activated these measures upon receiving an initial list of 126 Kenyans.

"Created WhatsApp groups linking next-of-kin for real-time updates and ticket procurement coordination, enabling the repatriation of 119 individuals. However, 7 Kenyans remain, pending rebooking after last-minute cancellations: negotiated group discounted fares with Kenya Airways, easing financial burdens for families; and issued Emergency Travel Documents for those without passports," the statement explained.

The government further outlined the logistical, security, and welfare measures put in place during transit and upon arrival in Kenya.

An update was also provided on Kenyans who remain stranded across different locations in the region.

"Coordinated with Thai authorities for safe passage via the Thai-Myanmar 2nd Friendship Bridge, covering logistics to the Airport, including transport. SDDA funded these logistics; upon arrival in Kenya, evacuees are interviewed by the Directorate Of Criminal Investigations' Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) to pursue syndicate prosecutions, and SDDA's counselling unit, in partnership with other stakeholders, provides psychosocial support for those in need, including their families.

"Currently, 198 Kenyans await repatriation: 66 in Thailand's IDC and 129 in Myanmar shelters. The Embassy is also in touch with 3 Kenyans in the Aritas Catholic safe house in Cambodia," the statement indicated.

The department also highlighted resistance encountered from some Kenyans in military shelters, which delayed progress.

"Notably, 86 Kenyans in military shelters initially refused cooperation-demanding government-funded tickets and spreading falsehoods on social media, but shared next-of-kin details on December 19, 2025," the statement noted.

In its assessment, the government identified troubling trends regarding how many of those affected initially travelled to the region.

"Most of those seeking repatriation entered Thailand on tourist visas (April 2024-November 2025), ignoring the 'employment prohibited' endorsement on the visa. In fact, when stopped at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (KIA), majority insisted that they are travelling to the country for tourism," the statement read.

Authorities noted that some Kenyans knowingly returned to scam operations despite earlier evacuation efforts.

The department further stated that awareness campaigns had been widely disseminated, yet many still proceeded with illegal employment.

"Many bypassed prior government evacuations, including the major one in March 2025, knowingly returning to scam work.

"Despite extensive awareness campaigns, TV/radio, social media, barazas, and advisories against South East Asian jobs, many admitted awareness of scam roles. Some of those in Myanmar are related, mutually referring others; several entered via unofficial international borders, leading to arrests for being in possession of forged documents," the statement added

It was also revealed that formal reports of trafficking or disappearance were largely absent until after the Myanmar raids.

The government also expressed concern that some recruiters may be former victims who returned to criminal activity.

"No prior trafficking/missing persons reports were filed with security agencies in Kenya, the SDDA or the Kenya Embassy in Bangkok, with requests for help and only surfaced post-raids.

"We also believe that some of the recruiters, working through proxies, were people who sneaked back to the scam compounds after the Government rescued them," the statement stated.

Based on these findings, the department announced a shift in approach regarding funding future repatriations.

"In line with the above, the Government recommends that the remaining Kenyans or their families procure return tickets independently. Government-funded rescues for those knowingly engaging in illegal scam activities risk moral hazard, undermining travel advisories, safe migration policies, and deterrence against transnational crime," the statement indicated.

The government further stressed the difference between assisting genuine trafficking victims and indiscriminate support, while warning against deceptive job offers.

"Please note that while humanitarian aid supports genuine trafficking victims, blanket assistance strains resources and erodes accountability. We also reiterate that if you are issued a tourist visa on the promise that it is going to be converted to a work visa, that is a clear red flag. Report the rogue agent/ agency to us or other relevant Government agencies," the statement concluded.