Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced a planned power interruption that will affect parts of Nyeri County on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced a planned power interruption that will affect parts of Nyeri County on Tuesday, December 23.

In a notice on Monday, December 22, the company said the outage is part of routine network maintenance works.

The power interruption will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and will affect customers in Karicheni, Gatuamba, and Thungari.

Areas scheduled to be affected during the outage include Karicheni opp. Kwa Murungaru, Kieni Technical, Nyeri Junior and Kings Medical.

Others are Thungari, Njumbi Farm, Hossanah Dairies, Ndirirti Primary, Whole of Gatuamba, Msafiri, Mt Carmel Sch, Aguthi and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, early Friday, December 19, Kenya Power explained the cause of a widespread electricity outage that affected parts of the Coast region on Thursday night, December 18.

In a notice, the company said the interruption resulted from a major system disturbance at the Rabai substation, which disrupted electricity supply across most areas of the Coast region.

"At 21.57 p.m., a major system disturbance occurred at the Rabai 220/132kV substation leading to supply interruption in most parts of the Coast region," the notice read.

Kenya Power further explained that the disturbance at the Rabai substation caused a disruption to several major transmission lines that play a critical role in delivering electricity to the Coast.

"Consequently, power supply to three major transmission lines, the Isinya-Rabai 220kV, the Kiambere-Rabai 132kV and the Rabai-Devki 132kv lines was disrupted at the Rabai end," the notice added.

Kenya Power noted that technical teams had been deployed to investigate the cause of the disturbance and restore normal supply.

"Our teams are working to investigate and resolve the issue. We apologise to our Coast Region customers, and we assure them that the matter is receiving all the necessary attention," the notice concluded.